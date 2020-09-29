WATCH: Pro-Trump Maine Senate candidate cuts up face masks with scissors during debate

During a debate in Maine on Monday between the four candidates for U.S. Senate, Independent candidate Max Linn took a pair of scissors and cut up a handful of face masks in a repudiation of the state’s mask mandate.

Linn, who is a self-professed Trump supporter, said that he wanted to be the first senator in the United States “to say I protest government telling us what we have to wear and telling us what our businesses are necessary and what are unnecessary.”

Watch the video below: