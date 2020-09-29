WATCH: Pro-Trump Maine Senate candidate cuts up face masks with scissors during debate
During a debate in Maine on Monday between the four candidates for U.S. Senate, Independent candidate Max Linn took a pair of scissors and cut up a handful of face masks in a repudiation of the state’s mask mandate.
Linn, who is a self-professed Trump supporter, said that he wanted to be the first senator in the United States “to say I protest government telling us what we have to wear and telling us what our businesses are necessary and what are unnecessary.”
Watch the video below:
Far-right covid denialist Max Linn chops up mask with scissors during Maine US senate debate to show support for Trump, anti-mask movement pic.twitter.com/4kwONs1t0H
— Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) September 29, 2020
