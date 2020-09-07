WATCH: ‘Proud Boys’ brutally beat Black Lives Matter protesters after Trump Parade
Graphic video was posted on Twitter on Labor Day by Oregon Public Broadcasting.
“Hundreds of pro-Trump demonstrators gathered in Oregon City on Labor Day for a planned vehicle rally,” Jonathan Levinson and Sergio Olmos reported. “The rally’s organizers did not lead the caravan into Portland, as happened at the previous week’s event. Instead, vehicles drove from Oregon City and headed south on Interstate 5. Some drivers traveled with their vehicle doors open on the highway, or with people perched on top of vehicles as they drove.”
The caravan officially ended in Woodburn.
“Members of the Proud Boys, an extremist group that regularly engages in street violence, and other demonstrators traveled to Salem after the official rally concluded. They congregated at the Oregon State Capitol Building, where some carried firearms and baseball bats,” the network reported. “In one clash between the groups, members of the pro-Trump group attacked a counterprotester with a baseball bat and pepper spray. After a second similar attack, Salem police officers and Oregon State Police troopers arrested at least two men with the conservative demonstrators.”
Videos recorded by Olmos show a protester being struck by a stick, another punched in the head while he was face down in the ground and show a protester being spray while down with a pepper spray-like gas.
Proud boy chases down another BLM supporter, beats them down. Police make arrests pic.twitter.com/J9YlhpoRnO
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 7, 2020
This is an arrest, but it almost looks like their just shooting the shit pic.twitter.com/PZ9RRcroa7
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 7, 2020
America hit with wildfires and snowstorms — as two new tropical storms form in the Atlantic
Crazy weather continues in 2020 with Americans facing different seasons depending upon where they live.
In the southeast, it is still hurricane season, with two new named storms forming on Labor Day:
https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1303069541409288194
https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1303075026460049408
California was hit with a heat wave and record fires, as the Santa Ana winds begin:
https://twitter.com/CBSEveningNews/status/1303108568351232000
https://twitter.com/AnthonyNBCLA/status/1303103139977986048
Meanwhile, it's snowing in the Rocky Mountain states, where winter has arrived.
Trump campaign’s Brad Parscale ripped for ‘spending like a drunken sailor’: ‘Just an amazing grift’
Donald Trump re-election strategist Brad Parscale was widely mocked on Labor Day after a new bombshell report in The New York Times on his campaign facing a "cash crunch" after already blowing $800 million.
"Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager, liked to call Mr. Trump’s re-election war machine an 'unstoppable juggernaut.' But interviews with more than a dozen current and former campaign aides and Trump allies, and a review of thousands of items in federal campaign filings, show that the president’s campaign and the R.N.C. developed some profligate habits as they burned through hundreds of millions of dollars. Since Bill Stepien replaced Mr. Parscale in July, the campaign has imposed a series of belt-tightening measures that have reshaped initiatives, including hiring practices, travel and the advertising budget," the newspaper reported.