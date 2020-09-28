Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Rick Wilson spars with Trump supporters live on C-SPAN – and it’s hilarious

Published

3 mins ago

on

Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project during an appearance on C-SPAN. (Screenshot)

During a segment on C-SPAN Monday morning, the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson took questions from viewers, some of whom were Trump supporters who are less than appreciative of his work.

At one point during the segment, Wilson took a call from a woman named Sandy, who said she’s “seen this guy before hanging out with the Democrats, making fun of Donald Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t believe he’s a Republican at all, ever,” Sandy continued. “He’s another hater. He spouts the Democrats’ points — and he says he’s gonna come knock on [the doors of] Republicans who voted for Trump? Well, you sound more like Antifa to me.”

“Yeah, that’s me,” Wilson shot back sarcastically. “I’m totally Antifa. You got me.”

Another Trump supporter named Daniel scolded Wilson for wanting Joe Biden to be elected. “Pal, whatever you’re taking, keep taking it but stay off the tube,” he told Wilson.

Watch the full segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Rick Wilson spars with Trump supporters live on C-SPAN – and it’s hilarious

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

During a segment on C-SPAN Monday morning, the Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson took questions from viewers, some of whom were Trump supporters who are less than appreciative of his work.

At one point during the segment, Wilson took a call from a woman named Sandy, who said she's "seen this guy before hanging out with the Democrats, making fun of Donald Trump."

"I don't believe he's a Republican at all, ever," Sandy continued. "He's another hater. He spouts the Democrats' points -- and he says he's gonna come knock on [the doors of] Republicans who voted for Trump? Well, you sound more like Antifa to me."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Trump has spent the last year quietly building a legal juggernaut to challenge election results

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

As messy and chaotic as Bush v. Gore was in 2000, the 2020 presidential election is shaping up to be even worse. President Donald Trump has refused to commit to accepting the election results if his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is victorious on Tuesday, November 3 — and Trump has an army of Republican attorneys ready to fight for him in swing states next month. Journalist Anita Kumar, in an article published in Politico on September 27, stresses that the team of lawyers that Trump's campaign is employing for this election is enormous.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump could owe hundreds of millions to Russia: Top Mueller attorney

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

The name Andrew Weissmann might ring a bell.

He's a former top Mueller attorney who worked with the Special Counsel on the Russia report.

Before that he served as General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and later became the chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Decades ago Weissmann served for over ten years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, prosecuting Mafia crime families. After that he was put in charge of a special task force investigating the Enron scandal.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE