Watch Stephanopoulos shut down Trump for lying during ABC News town hall in Philadelphia

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos (screengrab)

President Donald Trump sat down with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos for a town all even titled, “The President and the People” on Tuesday.

Shortly before the broadcast time, ABC News released a video teasing the event.

As Trump was rambling about how preexisting conditions would be part of a forthcoming GOP health care plan, he falsely stated that Democrats would not protect preexisting conditions, at which point Stephanopoulos stepped in.

“Mr. President, I have to stop you there,” Stephanopoulos said.

The moderator pointing out that Joe Biden is against Medicare for All.

“But much more importantly, Obamacare guaranteed that people with preexisting conditions could buy insurance,” he noted, as the camera showed the woman who asked the question nodding in agreement.

“You fought to repeal Obamacare,” Stephanopoulos noted. “You are arguing before the Supreme Court right now to strike it down.”

Trump then claimed that he has a secret health care plan, but did not offer details.

“I have it all ready,” he claimed. “I have it all ready and it’s a much better plan for you and it’s a much better plan.”

“What is it?” Stephanopoulos asked.

