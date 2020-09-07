WATCH: Trump-loving priest says Catholics ‘can’t be Democrats’ because Democrats are ‘Godless’ and going to ‘hell’
In a highly-produced nearly-10 minute video that’s gone viral among the Christian right a Minnesota priest says Catholics cannot be Democrats, because they are “godless.
“Period.”
Any who do are going to “face the fires of hell.” He then goes on to attack a wide array of American institutions.
“Here’s a memo for clueless, baptized Catholics out there,” rants Rev. James Altman, pastor of Lacrosse, Wisconsin’s St. James the Less Catholic parish, in the video, as Religion News Service reports.
“You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period.”
He says no real Catholics voted for Barack Obama, a “godless politician who had the audacity to blaspheme and say, ‘God bless Planned Parenthood,’ the most racist organization on the face of this planet. Founded to wipe out black babies.”
He also calls the Southern Poverty Law Center “one of the most godless, communist, anti-American left-wing radical organizations in the United States.” Black Lives Matter, he says, is “Marxist.” Climate change? A “hoax.” DACA recipients? “Criminal illegal aliens.”
But President Donald Trump is “the one best pro-life president.”
“So just quit pretending that you’re Catholic and vote Democrat,” Father Altman says. “Repent of your support of that party or face the fires of hell.”
“There will be 60 million, and counting, aborted babies standing at the gates of heaven barring your Democrat entrance and nothing you can say whatever excuse you for your direct or indirect support of that diabolical agenda.”
Altman also says “there are way too many people who don’t know the first thing about Almighty God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit.”
The video was published to YouTube by the right wing website Alpha News MN, which says it was produced by filmmaker Rebecca Brannon, who appears to work for the website. Her bio on the site says she is an RNC delegate.
Watch:
WATCH: Trump-loving priest says Catholics ‘can’t be Democrats’ because Democrats are ‘Godless’ and going to ‘hell’
In a highly-produced nearly-10 minute video that's gone viral among the Christian right a Minnesota priest says Catholics cannot be Democrats, because they are "godless.
"Period."
Any who do are going to "face the fires of hell." He then goes on to attack a wide array of American institutions.
“Here’s a memo for clueless, baptized Catholics out there,” rants Rev. James Altman, pastor of Lacrosse, Wisconsin's St. James the Less Catholic parish, in the video, as Religion News Service reports.
‘Touted as ‘essential’… treated as disposable’: Labor Day anger as migrant farm workers toil inside wildfire evacuation zones
"For the workers, their hands were forced by a combination of circumstances as toxic as the ash that falls over the region's famous vineyards."
This Labor Day, immigrant and worker's rights advocates are sounding the alarm in response to reports of migrant grape pickers, many of whom are undocumented, being forced to work in fire evacuation zones by California growers in a situation critics say demonstrates how some of those deemed "essential" at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic have been rendered "disposable" in the face of a record-setting heat wave and extremely dangerous conditions.
Breaking Banner
Racist woman goes on ‘slanted eye’ rant at dad for letting his children use chalk on the sidewalk
An Asian-American father captured a video of his elderly neighbor losing it after his children drew on the sidewalk with chalk.
The International Business Times posted the video Monday showed the elderly woman coming into his garage and yelling at him for his children's art.
Xiao Huang posted the video on Facebook with a lengthy explanation of what happened. Calling her a "Karen," Huang said that she walked into his house "uninvited" to shame him about his children's drawings looking "like sh*t."