Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump refuses to call out Putin for poisoning of political opponent

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kremlin photo of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump on Monday continued to demonstrate his subservience to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Who do you think poisoned Alexei Navalny in Russia?” a reporter asked Trump as he was departing the White House for a campaign rally in Swanton, Ohio.

“Uh,” Trump replied. “We’ll talk about that at another time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Wednesday, the German government confirmed the doctors’ fears: Mr. Navalny, 44, had been poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok family, a potent class of chemical weapon developed by the Soviet Union that was used at least once before in recent years in an attack on a Kremlin enemy,” The New York Times reported on September 15th. “The Novichok revelation, which the German government said was based on “unequivocal evidence,” provided the strongest indication yet that the Kremlin, which has denied involvement, was behind the poisoning, as Western intelligence agencies have assessed that only the Russian government would likely have access to such a dangerous weapon.”

Trump has repeatedly refused to criticize the Russian dictator, who intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump win, according to the U.S. intelligence community.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Show the way’: Conservative columnist implores Mitt Romney to reject Supreme Court power grab

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The New York Times, conservative columnist Bret Stephens urged Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) not to support the GOP effort to ram through a Supreme Court confirmation ahead of the election.

"It isn’t hard to guess what you’re hearing from most of your fellow Republicans as they try to persuade you to cast a vote for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election," wrote Stephens. "In a nutshell, it’s this: 'The Democrats didn’t play by the rules in the past, and you’d be a fool to think they will play by them in the future. So why should we not fill a seat that’s constitutionally ours to have?' It’s bad advice. Bad for the country. Bad for the party. Bad for you."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Betsy DeVos under Special Counsel investigation over Fox News appearance: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Yet another top Trump administration official is being investigated for violating federal law.

"The Office of the Special Counsel has started investigating Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for potentially violating the Hatch Act, after she slammed Joe Biden in a Fox News interview and her agency promoted it through official channels," Politico reported Monday. "The head of investigative watchdog blog Checks and Balances Project Scott Peterson said in an interview that OSC Hatch Act attorney Eric Johnson told him he had been assigned to investigate the matter."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ohio’s GOP governor booed by Trump supporters at MAGA rally

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supporters booed Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.

DeWine has received a great deal of criticism from the far-right for shutting down Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump described DeWine "as a real good friend of mine" at his rally in Vandalia.

Whoa. Trump introduces Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine -- and the crowd boos him!

"He's opening up," Trump says, to try to placate the audience. pic.twitter.com/3G9AN8897b

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE