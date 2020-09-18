Quantcast
WATCH: Trump reveals how he can manipulate Democrats to help him put Ted Cruz on the Supreme Court

Published

12 mins ago

on

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) -- screenshot

President Donald Trump spoke about his plans for the Supreme Court during a Friday night campaign rally in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Trump took the stage before news was announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died and appeared to not know of the Supreme Court vacancy.

Trump explained to his audience why he had put Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on his shortlist for a Supreme Court nomination.

“I said, you know, I have to have someone that we’re going sure we get approved and the only one I could think of is Ted, because he’s going to get 50 Republican votes and he’s going to get 50 Democrat votes — they’ll do anything to get him out of the Senate,” Trump said.

“Ted’s the only man I know that can get 100 votes from the Senate,” he added.


