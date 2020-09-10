Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump says he can’t cry in public because it ‘wouldn’t be good for my image’

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump pretending to cry at a campaign rally (screengrab)

President Donald Trump pontificated on his obsolete views of masculinity during a Thursday evening rally in Freeland, Michigan.

Trump offered his views on crying, though he was not discussing the 186,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus on his watch.

Instead, the discussion came up after the crowd chanted, “we love you” at the president.

“Don’t say that, I’ll start to cry and that wouldn’t be good for my image,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t want to see me cry,” he said. “I’ll start to cry.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump says he can’t cry in public because it ‘wouldn’t be good for my image’

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump pontificated on his obsolete views of masculinity during a Thursday evening rally in Freeland, Michigan.

Trump offered his views on crying, though he was not discussing the 186,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus on his watch.

Instead, the discussion came up after the crowd chanted, "we love you" at the president.

"Don't say that, I'll start to cry and that wouldn't be good for my image," Trump said.

"You don't want to see me cry," he said. "I'll start to cry."

Crowd: *chants we love you*Trump: Don’t say that, I’ll start to cry and that wouldn’t be good for my image pic.twitter.com/TpIGmJup5i

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ‘inspires nightmares in his closest aides’: President ripped for betraying everyone who has ever backed him

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Pulitzer Prize-winning New Yorker editor David Remnick took President Donald Trump to task on Thursday in a new analysis.

Remnick begins his piece with a devastating lede paragraph.

"If Donald Trump possessed a soul, a trace of conscience or character, he would resign the Presidency. He will not resign the Presidency," Remnick wrote.

"Trump is who he has always been, and the details that we learn with every passing day merely fill in the portrait with sharper focus and more lurid colors. The man who lied about the nature of the novel coronavirus to the American people (but confided in Bob Woodward) is the same man who, as a real-estate huckster, used to say that the best way to hype a new building was to 'just give them the old Trump bullsh*t.' Deception is his brand," he explained.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

White House aides think Trump needs a teleprompter — hours after he attacked Biden for the same

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday departed from the prepared remarks he was reading to complain about Joe Biden using a teleprompter.

“Every time I see him he starts talking about the pandemic, he’s reading it off the teleprompter,” Trump said in a White House news conference.

Trump falsely claimed he was "not allowed" to use a teleprompter, which he frequently uses.

Following his press conference, Trump departed for a rally in Freeland, Michigan. While in transit, White House aides apparently thought he would need a teleprompter and set one up, per CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image