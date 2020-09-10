WATCH: Trump says he can’t cry in public because it ‘wouldn’t be good for my image’

President Donald Trump pontificated on his obsolete views of masculinity during a Thursday evening rally in Freeland, Michigan.

Trump offered his views on crying, though he was not discussing the 186,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus on his watch.

Instead, the discussion came up after the crowd chanted, “we love you” at the president.

“Don’t say that, I’ll start to cry and that wouldn’t be good for my image,” Trump said.

“You don’t want to see me cry,” he said. “I’ll start to cry.”