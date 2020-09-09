Quantcast
WATCH: Trump supporter gets knocked out after lunging at Black Lives Matter supporter

Published

2 hours ago

on

A video circulating social media captures a fight between a Black Lives Matter supporter and an apparent Trump supporter at a Back the Blue rally in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, with the Trump supporter getting knocked out cold, The Berkshire Eagle reports.

There were reportedly no arrests made after the incident. The man who was knocked out was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after the scuffle, but no arrests were made. Police Lt. Gary Traversa said that investigators “have no information that an arrestable offense occurred.”

Watch the video below:


LISTEN: Trump tells Bob Woodward that he intentionally played down COVID-19 threat

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

A new audio recording played by CNN on Wednesday shows that President Donald Trump deliberately played down the dangers of the novel coronavirus because he didn't want to create a "panic."

"I wanted to always play it down," Trump said on March 19th, shortly after he declared a national emergency. "I still like playing it down."

Trump's admission that he intentionally played down the virus came just over a month after he told Woodward that he knew that the virus spread rapidly through the air and was five times more deadly than the seasonal flu.

Listen to the audio below.

Trump blasted for latest military move: Troops will end up being 'kicked in the chops'

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

A memorandum issued by President Trump gives tens of thousands of U.S. military service members and Defense Department civilians a tax break at the beginning of this month, but according to a report from NBC News, they have to pay back the funds in 2021.

“This will be a huge problem to young military families,” retired Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey said. “They will by human nature spend the apparent pay RAISE and then get kicked in the chops when they get several months-worth of DOUBLE withholding.”

NBC News reports that the Defense Department will begin to "temporarily defer the 6.2 percent Social Security tax withholding for all DOD service members who make less than $8,666.66 per month in basic pay, and all DOD civilians who make less than $4,000 per pay period."

The View's Meghan McCain rips Melania Trump's friend over tell-all book — and then gets patiently schooled

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain scolded Melania Trump's former friend for writing a tell-all book based, in part, on recordings she'd made -- but Stephanie Winston Wolkoff explained why she'd turned on the first lady.

Wolkoff appeared on the ABC News show to discuss her new book "Melania and Me," which contains revelations from recordings she made of the first lady after the White House accused her of profiting excessively from her work helping to plan the inauguration.

