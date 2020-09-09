WATCH: Trump supporter gets knocked out after lunging at Black Lives Matter supporter
A video circulating social media captures a fight between a Black Lives Matter supporter and an apparent Trump supporter at a Back the Blue rally in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, with the Trump supporter getting knocked out cold, The Berkshire Eagle reports.
There were reportedly no arrests made after the incident. The man who was knocked out was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after the scuffle, but no arrests were made. Police Lt. Gary Traversa said that investigators “have no information that an arrestable offense occurred.”
Watch the video below:
‘Give me that camera…f*ck trump’
This happened 9/5/20. 18 sec of this video went viral
Here is 2 minutes extra footage after the knockout. The woman who allegedly started this whole thing continues to be aggressive. pic.twitter.com/4rmRO4wYHZ
— No Name (@tr00p3rr) September 8, 2020