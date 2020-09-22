WATCH: Trump supporter attacks Black man with his Trump flag — and it hilariously backfires
A video posted on social media this week shows a Trump supporter attacking a Black man by swinging his Trump flag at him — but it hilariously backfires when the Black man steals the flag and runs away.
The start of the video shows the Trump supporter chasing the Black man down, while being followed closely by two other men wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats.
The Trump fan swings and misses multiple times at the Black man, who eventually ducks out of the way and then grabs the flag.
The video then shows the Black man running away from the supporters, who lumber behind him.
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
2020 Election
2020 Election
