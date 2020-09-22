Quantcast
WATCH: Trump supporter attacks Black man with his Trump flag — and it hilariously backfires

18 mins ago

A video posted on social media this week shows a Trump supporter attacking a Black man by swinging his Trump flag at him — but it hilariously backfires when the Black man steals the flag and runs away.

The start of the video shows the Trump supporter chasing the Black man down, while being followed closely by two other men wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats.

The Trump fan swings and misses multiple times at the Black man, who eventually ducks out of the way and then grabs the flag.

The video then shows the Black man running away from the supporters, who lumber behind him.

Trump’s ‘October surprise’ vaccine plan will likely anger voters and blow up in his face: columnist

56 mins ago

September 22, 2020

In a column for the Washington Post, Greg Sargent explained that Donald Trump's plan to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine before November will likely end up being a nightmare for his re-election hopes because his chaotic administration shows no signs of being capable of getting one out to the public should it become available.

Citing experts who pointed out deficiencies in the White House when it comes to implementing any initiative, Sargeant said the president is ramping up the public's expectations on pandemic relief but lacks the leadership qualities needed to institute a mass mobilization to stem the coronavirus death toll.

The case of Biden versus Trump – or how a judge could decide the presidential election

1 hour ago

September 22, 2020

Imagine the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Given the unprecedented number of mail-in votes this election, Americans may wake up and still not know who won the presidential contest between Republican President Donald J. Trump and Democratic challenger Joseph Biden.

The contest could be so close that a result can’t be known until mail-in ballots in several key states, perhaps Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan or Florida, can be fully counted.

