Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump supporter short circuits after CNN proves that he got fooled by a doctored Biden video

Published

34 mins ago

on

A supporter of President Donald Trump on Friday found himself befuddled after a CNN reporter proved to him that he had been fooled by a doctored video of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

During an interview with CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, the Trump supporter claimed that he’d seen a video of Biden falling asleep in the middle of a television news interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as O’Sullivan showed him, that video had been completely doctored by splicing footage of Biden at a time when he happened to have his eyes closed into a local TV news interview of another guest who had fallen asleep on the set.

After being shown definitive proof that he got fooled, the Trump supporter hemmed and hawed.

“Well, I mean,” he said before pausing. “I definitely wouldn’t doubt that it would happen.”

The Trump supporter then admitted that he “missed” the fact that it was a fake video, but then said that at least he got “a good laugh” out of it.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign plotting ‘tremendously dangerous’ challenges to election results

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is preparing for a brutal legal battle on the ground after ballots are cast in the Nov. 3 election.

The president has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power, and lawyers for his campaign and Joe Biden's are fanning out across the country to prepare for legal challenges to the vote count, reported Axios.

“There are a lot of options if it turns out that the election results aren’t fair and free,” a Trump campaign source told the website.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Republicans for blaming Hillary Clinton for Trump’s threats to election results

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Republicans for changing the subject from President Donald Trump's attacks on the election to Hillary Clinton.

The president has repeatedly suggested he won't accept an election loss to Joe Biden, and the "Morning Joe" host thumped Republicans for suggesting Clinton -- the 2016 nominee who is not currently running for office -- had done the same thing.

"She never said never concede," Scarborough said. "She said, don't concede on Election Night, don't concede until we count all the votes, is that correct?"

MSNBC reporter Kasie Hunt agreed, saying that Clinton had urged Biden to hold out until all the legal challenges were settled and all the ballots were counted, and Scarborough said those comments were not comparable to Trump's threats -- and were also irrelevant.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump supporter short circuits after CNN proves that he got fooled by a doctored Biden video

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

A supporter of President Donald Trump on Friday found himself befuddled after a CNN reporter proved to him that he had been fooled by a doctored video of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

During an interview with CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, the Trump supporter claimed that he'd seen a video of Biden falling asleep in the middle of a television news interview.

However, as O'Sullivan showed him, that video had been completely doctored by splicing footage of Biden at a time when he happened to have his eyes closed into a local TV news interview of another guest who had fallen asleep on the set.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE