WATCH: Trump supporters storm Florida Target and demand shoppers stop wearing masks

A group of anti-mask activists this week were caught on camera storming a Target in Florida and yelling at customers to take off their face masks.

The video shows that the anti-maskers, some of whom were wearing apparel supporting President Donald Trump, walked up and down the aisles of the Target department store and encouraging shoppers to “free” themselves of wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Take off your masks!” one man yelled.

“We’re not going to take it anymore!” yelled another woman.

As the anti-maskers walked by, one shopper is heard calling them “f*cking idiots.”

More than 195,000 Americans so far have died from the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly seven months after the president said that he had the disease “under control” and predicted that it would “disappear” when the weather got warmer.

Watch the video below.

Florida Anti-Maskers invade a Target. They think it’s funny…pic.twitter.com/HpOf1xZTiu — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 16, 2020