Watch Trump tell a brazen lie about teleprompters — while using two teleprompters at MAGA rally
President Donald Trump continued his habit of lying to his supporters during a Saturday campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Everyone in the audience could see the president was using two teleprompters — which were also clearly visible to the Fox News audience watching his speech.
“Hey you now have a president that doesn’t have to use a teleprompter,” Trump falsely claimed. “Isn’t that nice?”
Trump: Hey you now have a president that doesn’t have to use a teleprompter pic.twitter.com/bSW8xfyN0a
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 19, 2020
