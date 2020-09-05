Watch Trump play golf as he hits the links despite the coronavirus pandemic and America’s economic catastrophe

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte has been tracking the president’s golf habit.

“He has now spent 274 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,325 days in office,” Dáte reported. “It is his 94th day on the course at Sterling.”

NBC News correspondent Kelly O’Donnell posted video of Trump appearing frustrated after his swing apparently did not result in its desired outcome.

Golf can often be a frustrating game even for devoted players. The president, on his course today in Virginia,seemed less than pleased with this shot. @NBCNews video taken at distance. pic.twitter.com/1Q9Mh6d5uJ — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 5, 2020

Dáte now estimates that Trump’s golfing habit has cost taxpayers $142 million.

GOLF UPDATE — 5 SEPT 2020: Trump is back at his golf course in Virginia. He has now spent 274 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,325 days in office. It is his 94th day on the course at Sterling. Taxpayer-paid golf tab remains at $142 million.https://t.co/2nZJqTDg1h — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 5, 2020