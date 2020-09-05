Quantcast
Connect with us

Watch Trump play golf as he hits the links despite the coronavirus pandemic and America’s economic catastrophe

Published

44 mins ago

on

Donald Trump golfing at his private, members-only golf club in Virginia (screengrab)

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte has been tracking the president’s golf habit.

“He has now spent 274 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,325 days in office,” Dáte reported. “It is his 94th day on the course at Sterling.”

NBC News correspondent Kelly O’Donnell posted video of Trump appearing frustrated after his swing apparently did not result in its desired outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dáte now estimates that Trump’s golfing habit has cost taxpayers $142 million.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Anita Hill announces she’s voting for Biden despite ‘the mistakes’ he has made: ‘So be it’

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Brandeis University Professor Anita Hill says she will be voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign.

In 1991, Hill rose to national prominence when she accused Supreme Court nominee Clarance Thomas of sexual harassment. Joe Biden, who was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, refused to call four female witness who would've reportedly supported Hill's credibility.

"Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those -- at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November," Hill told CNN's Gloria Borger.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch Trump’s awkward golf swing as he hits the links despite the coronavirus pandemic and America’s economic catastrophe

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte has been tracking the president's golf habit.

"He has now spent 274 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,325 days in office," Dáte reported. "It is his 94th day on the course at Sterling."

NBC News correspondent Kelly O'Donnell posted video of Trump appearing frustrated after his awkward golf swing apparently did not result in its desired outcome.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump boat parade ends in disaster after multiple vessels sink in Texas lake

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Texas Republicans endangered themselves on Saturday by failing to safely hold a boat parade.

"Multiple 911 calls have been made regarding boats being in distress, some sinking at the ‘Trump Boat Parade’ scheduled for Saturday afternoon on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO confirmed with CBS Austin that multiple boats have been sinking and are in distress," CBS Austin reported Saturday. "The sheriff's office says calls have been made about boats along the entire route of the parade, some of the locations include: Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach."

Continue Reading
 
 