WATCH: Woman calls cops on Black Census worker for ‘being in front of my neighbor’s house’

14 mins ago

Another ‘Karen’ video is circulating on social media, this time showing a woman saying that she’s calling the police on a Black man in her neighborhood, who also happens to be a U.S. Census Bureau worker.

During the confrontation, the man filming the video tells the woman that he’s simply minding his own business. Nevertheless, the woman complains that he’s “in front of my neighbor’s house” and tells him to leave because he doesn’t “have a reason to be here.”

The woman also accuses the man of trying to “make a political statement.”

When police arrive on the scene, one of the officers can be heard saying the woman “does this all the time” due to “psychiatric issues.”

Watch the video below in two parts:


‘I don’t think science knows’: Trump bickers about the Earth getting ‘cooler’ at wildfire roundtable

29 mins ago

September 14, 2020

President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that he expects the Earth to begin cooling despite a scientific consensus that the planet is getting warmer overall.

At a roundtable in Sacramento to discuss wildfires, Wade Crowfoot of the California Natural Resources Agency told Trump that temperatures in the state had recently broken records.

"We're seeing this warming trend make our summers warmer, but also our winters warmer as well," Crowfoot explained. "We want to work with you to really recognize the changing climate and what it means to our forests and actually work together with that science. That science is going to be key. Because if we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and say we think it's all about vegetation management, we're not going to succeed in protecting Californians."

Continue Reading
 

Black church leaders are furious at Donald Trump and are demanding an apology after anti-Biden attack ad

56 mins ago

September 14, 2020

President Donald Trump's campaign is coming under fire by Black pastors and church leaders who are furious at an anti-Joe Biden ad depicting the former vice president kneeling in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and the pastor of an AME congregation in Wilmington, Delaware.

“The ad is overtly racist and offensive on numerous levels,” said Rev. Silvester S. Beaman, pastor of Bethel AME Church, according to the Religion News Service. “It is a racist attack on the African American church, and because it was an attack on the Christian church, it should be offensive to every Christian and person of faith.”

Continue Reading
 
 