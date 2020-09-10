Quantcast
Connect with us

Watergate’s John Dean issues ‘grave warning’ about ‘authoritarian’ Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

John Dean served as White House Counsel for President Richard Nixon.

Many of President Donald Trump’s critics have been warning that as terrible as his presidency has been so far, a second Trump term would be even worse if he defeats his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in November. Journalist Tyrone Beason, in an article published in the Los Angeles Times on September 8, talks to some major political figures who believe that the United States could slide into full-fledged authoritarianism if he wins a second term — including John Dean, who served as White House counsel under President Richard Nixon in the early 1970s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean told the Times, “I worked for the last authoritarian president, and he was dangerous enough. Trump makes Nixon look like a choirboy. If we get four more years of him, then our democracy will be gone.”

Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Beason notes, asked Trump if he would accept the election results if he loses to Biden — and he responded, “I have to see.” That statement, according to Beason, is a prime example of why Trump’s critics are so worried.

Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School, told the Times, “It can be easy to view some of this as science fiction, doomsday stuff, but there is really something extraordinary and extraordinarily worrying going on. The checks and balances, the legal constraints, the unwritten norms — they’re all under enormous pressure.”

According to Waldman, Trump’s efforts to make Americans distrust the country’s democratic institutions are characteristic of an authoritarian.

“That’s what a dictator does,” Waldman told the Times. “It’s utterly foreign to the entire 244-year history of the country. There’s been ugliness. There’s been racism. But to have a leader try to undermine the vote, as a part of his core strategy, is something that’s never happened. That is a sign of a shaky democracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden is highly critical of Trump’s threat to use the U.S. military against civilian George Floyd protestors, and he told the Times that if Trump is reelected, “I don’t know what will happen to the American republic.”

The 75-year-old Hayden commented, “I’m going to be gone sooner or later, but I thought America would be OK … I’m a little bit scared now.”

Beason points out that these “grave warnings” from Dean and Hayden “are notable because they don’t just emanate from Trump’s detractors on the left, but in many cases from within conservative ranks — and from people who served in Republican administrations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dean, “Those who say this election is a defining election, they’re not spoofing. It’s a shame that more people don’t see it.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Not even playing tic-tac-toe’: George Conway mocks Trump’s intellect in new documentary film

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Conservative attorney George Conway, who stepped back from public life last month -- along with his wife, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, -- says Trump's "mind is so jumbled with lies, distortions and fantasies that even he can’t tell them apart when he speaks," according to a new report at the Huffington Post.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s just stupid’: Former senator says Woodward tapes prove Trump ‘too dumb to be president’

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill shredded President Donald Trump as "too dumb" to lead the United States.

The former Democratic senator blasted the president for admitting to Bob Woodward that he'd purposefully downplayed the coronavirus pandemic, and the "Morning Joe" contributor said that confession was disqualifying in multiple ways.

"I think what the tapes do in a bold and dramatic fashion, they prove that we have a president who is a liar and is willing to kill Americans, and you can't say it more plainly than that," McCaskill said. "He's killing Americans with his lies. Thousands and thousands of people died because Donald Trump wanted to lie about the dangers of this disease and how it was spread."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika nail the most damning aspect about Trump blabbing to Woodward

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski busted President Donald Trump's thirst for publicity -- which led him to blurt out damning admissions about his coronavirus response.

Legendary reporter Bob Woodward recorded the president admitting he purposefully downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the economy, and the "Morning Joe" co-hosts said they weren't a bit surprised Trump would blab about his own failures.

"There are a lot of people waking up this morning listening to the excerpts, may have heard some of them yesterday and they're wondering, why in the world would Donald Trump ever talk to Bob Woodward, and just admit all the things that he admitted, that are politically devastating?" Scarborough said. "We have known Trump for a decade, well over a decade. If you go into Donald Trump's office, it is sort of -- at least it was before he went to the White House, it seemed to be a time capsule from 1987, and he looked upon Bob Woodward [and] '60 Minutes' with great reverence, and if he was going on '60 Minutes,' then he had made it. That's the first part of this."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image