‘We are living in an Orwellian world’: Bob Woodward slams Trump for hiding the truth about COVID from Americans
On Tuesday, in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward opened up about his conversations with President Donald Trump, during which he confessed he deliberately downplayed the severity of COVID-19 for political expedience.
“Tragically, unfortunately, he gave his speech, the famous state of the union speech, to the Congress,” said Woodward. “40 million people watched. He spent 15 seconds on it, saying, we’re doing everything that we can. This is the moment the leader would say, I got a warning, trouble is coming, but then he goes on saying I didn’t want to tell the truth because I would panic people. That’s not what people in this country do when they’re told the truth.”
Woodward took particular issue with Trump’s recent claim at a town hall that, if anything, he “up-played” the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are living in an Orwellian world,” said Woodward. “That is not just about some political problem or some geopolitical problem. It’s about the lives of people in this country, and he was told he knew. He told me about it. I thought it was about China and, quite frankly, it took me three months to find out about that key Jan 28 meeting in the Oval Office, which was a top secret intelligence briefing, and the briefer from the intelligence community is saying well, there are problems in China but they are working on it … I have witnesses to this participants in this and said no, no and pushed a very contrarian view based on facts and experience.”
Trump’s ‘assault on science’ is destroying America’s reputation across the globe: CNN’s Erin Burnett
On CNN Tuesday, "OutFront" host Erin Burnett tore into President Donald Trump's refusal to support science and public health — and its subsequent erosion of international respect for American leadership.
"Trump's disdain for scientific things including masks are partly why Scientific American has endorsed Joe Biden," said Burnett. "It's the first time Scientific American has endorsed a politician in its entire history. They've never done it, and they're doing it now because of Trump's assault on science."
"It's taking a toll on America's reputation," said Burnett. "Acording to Pew Research, the world's view of America is plunging. Fifteen percent saying the United States has handled the pandemic well, lower than China. People across the globe trust Trump less than the leaders of China and Russia, according to this poll — to leaders who poison journalists and hide coronavirus facts. Both of those polled better. Yet the president of the United States believes the world envies his response."
WATCH: Wolf Blitzer confronts Kushner about Trump retweeting ‘disgusting’ Biden conspiracy theory
On CNN Tuesday, at the end of an interview with President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner about the Middle East peace agreement, anchor Wolf Blitzer confronted him about the president retweeting an image implying Joe Biden is a pedophile.
"I was very disturbed earlier today when I saw the president re-tweet to his 80 million-plus followers a very, very disturbing ugly message, accusing the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of actually being a pedophile," said Blitzer. "Is that appropriate to give publicity to a really disgusting accusation like that, especially at a time when there are all those QAnon conspiracy theories about pedophiles running the Democratic Party, all those anti-Semitic conspiracy theories they're spreading as well. It's so disturbing to see that, Jared."
Trump just confirmed a damning piece of Bob Woodward’s reporting — after previously denying it
President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed a damning piece of journalist Bob Woodward's reporting, roughly two years after he denied it.
During an interview with "Fox & Friends," Trump confirmed a 2018 report from Woodward that the president ordered then-Defense Secretary James Mattis to assassinate Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.
"I would’ve rather taken [Assad] out," Trump said. "I had him all set. Mattis didn’t want to do it. Mattis was a highly overrated general."
According to Woodward, Trump in early 2017 ordered Mattis to "f*cking kill" Assad after he launched a chemical weapons attack against his own citizens.