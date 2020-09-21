Quantcast
Connect with us

We have the grounds to investigate Trump and his company for tax fraud: Manhattan DA

Published

2 hours ago

on

(AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski)

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance announced Monday that his office has grounds to investigate President Donald Trump for tax fraud.

The New York Times reported that Vance’s office gave details about the investigation that it has been working on for the past two years. It’s the first time he revealed the specifics about any possible charges publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vance is the DA who subpoenaed Trump’s taxes last year, only to be blocked at every turn by Trump’s lawyers. But the Supreme Court, including one of Trump’s own appointees, ruled against his efforts to quash the subpoena. Vance requested eight years of Trump’s tax returns.

Trump’s lawyers alleged that it was all a political hitjob from Vance, but in the new filing, Vance explained that at no point had he directly accused the president, his businesses or Trump associates of any wrongdoing.

“However, prosecutors listed news reports and public testimony that alleged misconduct by Mr. Trump and his businesses,” said the Times. “The reports, prosecutors wrote, would justify a grand jury inquiry into a range of possible crimes, including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records. It was the first time the office had included tax fraud among the possible areas of investigation.”

“Even if the grand jury were testing the truth of public allegations alone, such reports, taken together, fully justify the scope of the grand jury subpoena at issue in this case,” the prosecutors said in the filing.

Read the full report at the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Show the way’: Conservative columnist implores Mitt Romney to reject Supreme Court power grab

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The New York Times, conservative columnist Bret Stephens urged Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) not to support the GOP effort to ram through a Supreme Court confirmation ahead of the election.

"It isn’t hard to guess what you’re hearing from most of your fellow Republicans as they try to persuade you to cast a vote for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election," wrote Stephens. "In a nutshell, it’s this: 'The Democrats didn’t play by the rules in the past, and you’d be a fool to think they will play by them in the future. So why should we not fill a seat that’s constitutionally ours to have?' It’s bad advice. Bad for the country. Bad for the party. Bad for you."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Betsy DeVos under Special Counsel investigation over Fox News appearance: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Yet another top Trump administration official is being investigated for violating federal law.

"The Office of the Special Counsel has started investigating Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for potentially violating the Hatch Act, after she slammed Joe Biden in a Fox News interview and her agency promoted it through official channels," Politico reported Monday. "The head of investigative watchdog blog Checks and Balances Project Scott Peterson said in an interview that OSC Hatch Act attorney Eric Johnson told him he had been assigned to investigate the matter."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ohio’s GOP governor booed by Trump supporters at MAGA rally

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supporters booed Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.

DeWine has received a great deal of criticism from the far-right for shutting down Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump described DeWine "as a real good friend of mine" at his rally in Vandalia.

Whoa. Trump introduces Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine -- and the crowd boos him!

"He's opening up," Trump says, to try to placate the audience. pic.twitter.com/3G9AN8897b

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE