‘We ought to be mourning’: Fox News guest reprimands anchor over attack on ‘comrade’ AOC
Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett (D) pushed back against Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Sunday after he attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the aftermath of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Comrade Cortez firing up her base in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death,” Hegseth announced to kick off the Fox & Friends segment. “The New York socialist telling supporters they need to back Biden now more than ever.”
“Karen, I will start with you,” the Fox News host continued. “Comrade Cortez says let this moment radicalize you. Is that what this should do for Democrats?”
“You know, I honestly feel that this is a time that we ought to be mourning Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Whitsett replied. “We need to be honoring her, giving that time for the rest of the nation to mourn her. She was an icon, she was a movement in herself, she changed so many people’s lives. It’s not just women.”
“And I honestly think that we need to be honoring her at this time,” she added. “This weekend should be all about her and taking that time to mourn her. We lost someone that was extremely valuable to the country.”
“Point taken,” Hegseth stuttered in response. “And — and — and totally understandable. Do you not like hearing when someone’s saying, hey, instead of remembering, you should be radicalized by this?”
“I think we’re moving all too fast,” Whitsett insisted, “on both sides of the aisle. I think we just need to take a step back, look at the reality and how society feels right now. And society mourns her.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Trump mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Sunday by golfing for 278th day while Biden attends church
As Americans mourned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday, Donald Trump went golfing for the 278th day since his presidency began.
According to a White House pool report, Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club at 10:45 a.m.
From White House pooler @lizzkatherine_ w/ President Trump today: "After an uneventful ride the motorcade arrived at 10:45 am at Trump National Golf Club."
— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 20, 2020
2020 Election
‘How is that not a failure?’: Trump health official called out by CNN’s Tapper over COVID-19 debacle
Admiral Brett Giroir was put on the spot on Sunday morning by CNN host Jake Tapper over the failure of the White House to still take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, and then ended up receiving a dressing down from the "State of the Union" host.
Noting the lack of masks at recent Trump rallies and the growing death toll of COVID-19 victims, Tapper exclaimed, “How is this not a failure, and how is President Trump leading us out of it in the right way, according to your own words?”
Girior attempted to explain that “people are empowered to know that they can slow the spread and change the course, they can save lives by doing the things we talk about, wearing a mask.”
2020 Election
White House official nailed by CNN’s Tapper about Trump’s taxes after he whines Biden won’t release his court picks
Attempting to defuse accusations of hypocrisy over the rush to replace Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff complained that former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to release nominees he would consider for the high court, only to have CNN's Jake Tapper confront him about Donald Trump's taxes.
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Marc Short tried to brush aside accusations that Republicans are hypocrites when it comes to voting on Supreme Court nominees in an election year when he stepped in it by attacking Biden.
"We still haven't seen a list from Joe Biden," Short told the CNN host. "We welcome a list from Joe Biden who would show the American people here's who I would appoint to the Supreme Court. But as far as the politics of it, I think the American people wanted Donald Trump to be in a position to make these nominations, and it's his obligation to do so."