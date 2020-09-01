‘We’re all safe because of law enforcement’ Trump says in Kenosha where a cop shot a Black man in the back 7 times
President Donald Trump flew to Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday, the scene of a horrific police shooting of an unarmed Black man nine days ago. Jacob Blake was shot in the back at close range seven times, reportedly leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. The shooting prompted protests and unrest, attracting 17-year old AR-15-wielding self-styled vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two protestors one week ago.
At a roundtable of Trump-supporting law enforcement officials and other Wisconsin notables, like the president’s former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Trump praised police, but did not once say Jacob Blake’s name.
Nor did he mention Kyle Rittenhouse, whom he defended Monday, to them consternation of many law-abiding citizens.
Trump did, however, tell supporters “we’re all safe because of law enforcement,” something Blake might not agree with.
“We cherish our law enforcement,” Trump said. “We wouldn’t be here without our law enforcement, even me, I’m here today. I feel so safe. And you went through hell just a few days ago, but I feel so safe. I better be safe,” he added, jokingly.
“I better be safe but we’re all safe, and we’re safe because of law enforcement. And we honor you and I will say this, we have to condemn the dangerous anti-police rhetoric, it’s getting more and more, it’s very unfair.”
Watch:
At law enforcement roundtable in Kenosha, Trump makes no mention of Jacob Blake or police reform. He instead says “we have to condemn the dangerous anti-police rhetoric” and that some officers “choke” under pressure: “It’s very tough, and then people call them bad and horrible” pic.twitter.com/FbMtjXwV8f
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump struggles with police body camera question at Kenosha event: ‘Well, that’s, uh, very interesting’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday struggled to answer a question about police body cameras at an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
While attending a round table in support of law enforcement, the president was asked if he favored the use of body cameras.
"Um, body cam," the president said, searching for an answer. "Ah, whew. Well, that's, uh, very interesting."
At that point the commander-in-chief turned the question over to Attorney General Bill Barr, who offered a favorable opinion of the technology.
"It's very tough," Trump said, adding to Barr's answer. "The whole thing, you read it and you read two sides of the story."
2020 Election
Bill Barr’s abrupt and unusual removal of a key national security official ignites new fears as 2020 election looms
Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to abruptly replace a career official who led a Justice Department office that oversees the legality of national security policy with a political appointee sparked concerns among national security officials, according to ABC News.
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brad Wiegmann, a 23 year career official who headed the DOJ National Security Division's Office of Law and Policy, was told that he was being reassigned two weeks ago, according to the report.