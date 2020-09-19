‘We’re going to fill that seat’: Trump fires up MAGA rally with vow his nominee will replace RBG
President Donald Trump discussed the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Trump began by saying Ginsburg was an inspiration, but quickly veered to politics.
“So Article II of our Constitution says the president shall nominate justices of the Supreme Court,” Trump said. “I don’t imagine it can be any more clear, can it? I don’t think so.”
His supporters chanted, “Fill the Seat.”
“We’re going to fill the seat. I love that chant,” Trump said.
Watch:
2020 Election
Alex Jones claims White House advisor told him RBG died in ‘blood sacrifice’ to get out the vote
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is spreading a conspiracy theory that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg chose to die to help Democrats in the 2020 election.
Video of Jones' Infowars show was posted online by the watchdog group Media Matters for America.
"And this, you know, I talked to a White House adviser as well, not just the two of the White House lawyers today, just in the last 30 minutes before we went -- when you were already live, I was talking to them," Jones claimed.
"And they said, look, the really sick math is they had her on life support, they could keep her alive with adrenaline and growth hormone and blood transfusions, and it was her wish to go ahead and die to get the vote out as a blood sacrifice because her main mission was to get abortion, which she helped get through, and that blood sacrifice that [Sen. Chuck] Schumer [D-NY] talked about, if you want a war, quit letting us have the blood of the babies, we need that satanic energy," Jones claimed.
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell is ‘immune to shame’ — but he has one key weakness that could impact the Supreme Court fight
Since the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democrats have repeatedly pointed out the hypocrisay of Republicans seeking to force through a Supreme Court during an election year after arguing against doing so after Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland in 2016.
But that is a waste of time, according to The New Yorker staff writer Jane Mayer, who wrote a major profile on McConnell that was published in April.
"As the Democrats weigh their options about how to stop Mitch McConnell from filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat, one tactic that they should forget about immediately is arguing that it would be hypocritical of McConnell to jam in a new Justice so close to an election. Obviously, it nakedly is, given that Ginsburg died forty-five days before the 2020 election, and this was McConnell’s rationale for blocking Barack Obama’s nominee two hundred and sixty-nine days before the 2016 election," Mayer wrote. "But anyone familiar with the Republican senator from Kentucky’s long political career knows he couldn’t care less about hypocrisy; like President Trump, he is immune to shame."
2020 Election
Democrats need not ‘grin and bear it’ on the Supreme Court — but only if they win the Senate: Jeffrey Toobin
CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin laid out his thoughts on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in The New Yorker on Saturday.
"In Washington, grief yields quickly to calculation," Toobin wrote. "The broad outlines of the situation are already clear. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, announced within hours of Ginsburg’s death that he will make sure that a Trump nominee gets a vote in the Senate this year. The hypocrisy of his position is breathtaking. Antonin Scalia died on February 13, 2016, nine months before that year’s Presidential election. On that day, McConnell said that he would not allow a hearing or a vote on a nominee from President Barack Obama, because the next President should be allowed to make the choice."