‘We’re going to fill that seat’: Trump fires up MAGA rally with vow his nominee will replace RBG

President Donald Trump discussed the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Trump began by saying Ginsburg was an inspiration, but quickly veered to politics.

“So Article II of our Constitution says the president shall nominate justices of the Supreme Court,” Trump said. “I don’t imagine it can be any more clear, can it? I don’t think so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His supporters chanted, “Fill the Seat.”

“We’re going to fill the seat. I love that chant,” Trump said.

Watch: