‘We’re in unprecedented waters,’ says California firefighter
Los Angeles (AFP) – This year’s ferocious wildfires on the US West Coast are taking a heavy toll on exhausted firefighters who see no end in sight to the blazes, with the coronavirus pandemic adding another layer of risk.For Darrell Roberts, a 20-year veteran firefighter in California, the more than two dozen major wildfires raging across the state and the unprecedented scale of the blazes are a stark reminder of climate change and the new normal.”When resources are stripped thin and literally every firefighter is out on the frontlines, and you have firefighters coming from all over the US and…
Trump associates worry his gloating about Ginsburg replacement will blow up in his face: report
According to interviews in Politico with former associates of Donald Trump, the president is reveling in the fact he may very well be able to make a third lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court before the November election but it is only a matter of time before he goes overboard and causes another controversy.
With the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the president is riding high because it has knocked reports of a poor economy and over 200,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic off the front pages giving Trump a reprieve as the election nears.
Hollywood stars don pajamas for pandemic-era ‘virtual’ Emmys
Los Angeles (AFP) - TV stars picked out their favorite pajamas ahead of Sunday's reinvented, pandemic-hit Emmys, which will see nominees accept prizes live from their homes, with dark superhero satire "Watchmen" tipped to dominate the night.Hollywood's first major Covid-era award show will look radically different to previous editions, with no red carpet and a host broadcasting from an empty theater in Los Angeles, which remains under strict lockdown.Winners at the 72nd Emmys -- the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars -- have been sent cameras to hook up in their own living rooms, gardens an... (more…)