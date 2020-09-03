Quantcast
‘What really happened at Walter Reed’: Lincoln Project unleashes devastating new anti-Trump ad using only his own words

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Fox News (screengrab)

The Lincoln Project’s latest anti-Trump ad is out, and it’s devastating. The video clip, which is going viral – 300,000 views in less than two hours – uses only Trump’s words to tell Americans “What really happened at Walter Reed.”

Trump’s visit to the medical center in 2019 came back to haunt him when a New York Times reporter shared some of the events that took place the day the President was rushed to the hospital and Vice President Mike Pence was allegedly put on “standby.”

We don’t know what really happened at Walter Reed, but here’s the Lincoln Project’s guess:

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Harvard law professor brilliantly debunks the defense of Trump’s push for voters to vote twice

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

After spending months making the baseless claim that mail-in voting is bad because it promotes voter fraud, President Donald Trump encouraged voter fraud this week when he recommended that voters in North Carolina vote twice in order to test election security in that state. Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, called out the utter lunacy of Trump’s suggestion by pointing out that breaking into a bank to test its alarm system would be a major crime.

WATCH: Maskless Texas woman goes viral after recording her bizarre meltdown over being refused service

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

A Texas woman who entered a supermarket without a mask is going viral after she filmed herself having a meltdown when she was refused service, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Katie Bug said that a customer "harassed" her for not wearing a mask. When she complained to the store manager, she was instead refused service.

"I have anxiety and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). They were berating me about not wearing one even though I told them I have a medical exemption," a crying Bug said while wearing a shirt that read "Shed the Mask."

Pelosi hits back at Trump asking why he cares more about her hair than saving Americans

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump used the White House to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday about her trip to a salon for a blowout.

The owner of the Fresno-based eSalon, Erica Kious, a registered Republican, told Pelosi's scheduler to come in for a quick wash and style because they could have one client inside at a time. It was a lie.

Pelosi's office said she is always wearing her mask according to public health rules and was during the blowout. It's unclear if the owner told Pelosi to take her mask off while washing her hair or if Pelosi did it herself. The video that the eSalon owner posted doesn't contain footage where Pelosi was seated in the chair wearing her mask.

