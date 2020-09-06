What’s actually stopping next coronavirus relief package?
The second coronavirus stimulus package should have come by now, but it hasn’t. Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach a consensus on several provisions. The one biggest roadblock that is stopping the next coronavirus relief package is the aid to state and local governments.Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreAid to state and local governments: what do the two sides want?According to Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, the biggest obstacle to the relief deal is the differences between the two sides over aid to state and local governments. The chief of staff says …
COVID-19
Florida’s COVID-19 deaths top 12,000
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s much-watched coronavirus numbers stayed on a downward trend Sunday, with the state reporting 2,564 new cases and another 38 deaths in advance of the Labor Day holiday.State officials have reported 12,001 deaths since the pandemic began, including 152 non-residents who died in Florida. The state has tallied 646,431 COVID-19 cases so far.The numbers reported Sunday represent a sharp decline from the record coronavirus deaths reported just four weeks ago: 277 on Aug. 11. Another record was set on July 12, when the state reported 15,300 new cases.Data reports rele... (more…)
COVID-19
Job insecurity can alter a person’s political attitudes: new research
A study published in Applied Psychology: An International Review offers evidence that job insecurity can disrupt a person’s identity and ultimately affect their political attitudes.Job insecurity poses numerous psychological consequences, affecting a person’s well-being and also their job performance. Some theorists have further speculated a link between job insecurity and political attitudes.“As a work-psychologist I am interested in the meaning of work for people. Work is the place we spent most of our life at, so to me it is natural to presume that the experience of working will also affect... (more…)
Breaking Banner
China tries to flip the pandemic script starring a ‘reborn’ Wuhan
China is recasting Wuhan as a heroic coronavirus victim and trying to throw doubt on the pandemic's origin story as it aims to seize the narrative at a time of growing global distrust of Beijing.
The PR blitz plays out daily in comments by Chinese officials and lavish state media coverage of a "reborn" Wuhan that trumpets China's epidemic-control efforts and economic recovery while the United States struggles.
The drive peaked in the past week as Chinese primary schools welcomed back students with considerable fanfare and Wuhan hosted executives from dozens of multinationals, from Panasonic to Dow and Nokia, on a highly choreographed tour of the central Chinese city.