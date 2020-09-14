Whistleblower compares ICE detention center to ‘experimental concentration camp’
A whistleblower complaint filed Monday alleges an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center is responsible for an exorbitant number of hysterectomies being performed on migrant women, apparently without consent and for unclear reasons.
Systematic forced sterilization is a crime against humanity according to the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
The whistleblower complaint, filed on behalf of a nurse at Irwin County, Georgia, ICE Detention Center (ICDC), also charges “jarring medical neglect,” Law & Crime reports, “including a refusal to test detainees for the novel coronavirus.”
One detainee said: “When I met all these women who had had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp. It was like they’re experimenting with our bodies.”
The whistleblower said there is one gynecologist in particular who is performing the hysterectomies at an alarming rate.
“Everybody he sees has a hysterectomy—just about everybody,” said Dawn Wooten, “everybody’s uterus cannot be that bad.”
“We’ve questioned among ourselves like goodness he’s taking everybody’s stuff out…That’s his specialty, he’s the uterus collector. I know that’s ugly…is he collecting these things or something…Everybody he sees, he’s taking all their uteruses out or he’s taken their tubes out. What in the world.”
One detainee “was originally told by the doctor that she had an ovarian cyst and was going to have a small twenty-minute procedure done drilling three small holes in her stomach to drain the cyst,” the whistleblower complaint alleges.
“The officer who was transporting her to the hospital told her that she was receiving a hysterectomy to have her womb removed. When the hospital refused to operate on her because her COVID-19 test came back positive for antibodies, she was transferred back to ICDC where the ICDC nurse said that the procedure she was going to have done entailed dilating her vagina and scraping tissue off. “
“Another nurse then told her the procedure was to mitigate her heavy menstrual bleeding, which the woman had never experienced. When she explained that, the nurse responded by getting angry and agitated and began yelling at her.'”
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a Dept. of Homeland Security agency.
‘And COVID will just disappear, right?’: Trump ridiculed for claim climate change will ‘get cooler’
President Donald Trump still doesn't appear to understand the difference between the weather and the climate, a fact frequently explained in elementary school classes. While speaking in California about the overwhelming wildfires up and down the West Coast, Trump dismissed that it was attributed to climate change.
“It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch," said Trump about the weather.
"I wish science agreed with you," said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot.
“I don’t think science knows, actually," Trump claimed.
One person rushed to the hospital after car swipes protesters during Trump event in Sacramento
Video posted to Twitter of protest in Sacramento, California, shows a car swerving into the throng of anti-Trump demonstrators, hitting one person and knocking him back before the car speeds off.
https://twitter.com/PoliticalGroove/status/1305583855248633856
The incident occurred as President Donald Trump visited the city for a briefing with local and federal fire and emergency officials on the state's wildfires.
According to KCRA reporter Vicki Gonzalez, one protester was taken away in an ambulance.
https://twitter.com/VickiGonzaleztv/status/1305579365636349952
Aaron Sorkin launches ‘Chicago 7’ film as specter of riots looms
When Steven Spielberg called up Aaron Sorkin and asked him to write a movie about the 1968 Chicago anti-war riots -- and the extraordinary trial that followed -- the "West Wing" creator had no idea it would launch in such divisive times.
That meeting was in 2006, and the "The Trial of the Chicago 7" finally debuts on Netflix next month with a mouth-watering ensemble cast including Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Sacha Baron Cohen.
During that long stretch, "the world just kept more and more mirroring the events of the movie," said Sorkin, who took over directing duties after Spielberg dropped out.