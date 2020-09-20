White House furious after Pelosi refuses to rule out impeachment: ‘These are bizarre and dangerous power grabs’
A spokesperson for the White House on Sunday lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she declined to rule out impeachment if President Donald Trump moves forward with replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.
Pelosi was asked about the idea of impeaching Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr during an interview on ABC News.
“We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now,” the Speaker replied.
In a statement to Fox News later on Sunday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern ripped Pelosi’s remarks as “bizarre and dangerous.”
“The Speaker threatened to impeach the President — again — for simply fulfilling his constitutional obligation,” Morgenstern said. “Numerous Democrats are threatening to pack the court and say things like ‘nothing is off the table.’ These are bizarre and dangerous power grabs by Democrats who will stop at nothing to erode the Constitution to enact their radical agenda.”
“President Trump will fulfill his constitutional duty to protect our God given rights and do his part to fill the seat,” the White House spokesperson added.
2020 Election
White House furious after Pelosi refuses to rule out impeachment: ‘These are bizarre and dangerous power grabs’
A spokesperson for the White House on Sunday lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she declined to rule out impeachment if President Donald Trump moves forward with replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.
Pelosi was asked about the idea of impeaching Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr during an interview on ABC News.
"We have arrows in our quiver that I'm not about to discuss right now," the Speaker replied.
2020 Election
Trump is headed for a ‘Biden blowout’ in November: CNN analyst
Based upon the most recent polling, Donald Trump will not only lose in November but will be blown out by Democratic challenger Joe Biden, according to CNN polling analyst Harry Enten.
In a written report for CNN, Enten pointed to the president's numbers in battleground Minnesota, where Biden leads the president 57% to 41% among likely voters, and said it should send up a red flag for Trump campaign officials.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham brutally buried by former RNC head over court vote flip-flop: ‘This is about power’
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" with fill-in host Jonathan Capehart, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele laughed at the notion that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) could be taken for his word from 2016 that he would not vote on a Supreme Court justice in an election year.
According to the laughing Steele, there was "no way in hell" Graham was sincere when he made that pledge.
Asked by host Capehart about the Graham statement, Steele began, "No, I didn't believe it when he said it."
"Everyone is taking the people at their word," the former GOP executive explained. "There was no way in hell that a Supreme Court nomination opens up, it could open up the day before the election and Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham and everyone would be all on it."