White House insistence on $100 ‘Trump Cards’ being sent to seniors killed prescription drug deal: NYT
White House efforts to help Donald Trump politically before the 2020 presidential election prevented America’s seniors from receiving $150 billion in prescription drug price relief.
“After months of heated accusations and painstaking negotiations, the White House and the pharmaceutical industry neared agreement late last month on a plan to make good on President Trump’s longstanding promise to lower drug prices. The drug companies would spend $150 billion to address out-of-pocket consumer costs and would even pick up the bulk of the co-payments that older Americans shoulder in Medicare’s prescription drug program,” The New York Times reported Saturday.
“Then the agreement collapsed. The breaking point, according to four people familiar with the discussions: Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, insisted the drug makers pay for $100 cash cards that would be mailed to seniors before November — ‘Trump Cards,’ some in the industry called them,” the newspaper reported. “Some of the drugmakers bridled at being party to what they feared would be seen as an 11th-hour political boost for Mr. Trump, the people familiar with the matter said.”
Priscilla VanderVeer, the vice-president of public affairs at PhRMA, cited the election timing as a reason the deal collapsed.
“We could not agree to the administration’s plan to issue one-time savings cards right before a presidential election,” VanderVeer said. “One-time savings cards will neither provide lasting help, nor advance the fundamental reforms necessary to help seniors better afford their medicines.”
"We could not agree to the administration’s plan to issue one-time savings cards right before a presidential election"
PhRMA confirms *on record* that WH wanted Ed McMahon-style payments to seniors pre-Nov@jmartNYT & @maggieNYT on a botched drug deal 👇https://t.co/7WCdSqQ7Ey pic.twitter.com/TqDyLSfrL5
— Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) September 18, 2020
2020 Election
White House insistence on $100 ‘Trump Cards’ being sent to seniors killed prescription drug deal: NYT
White House efforts to help Donald Trump politically before the 2020 presidential election prevented America's seniors from receiving $150 billion in prescription drug price relief.
"After months of heated accusations and painstaking negotiations, the White House and the pharmaceutical industry neared agreement late last month on a plan to make good on President Trump’s longstanding promise to lower drug prices. The drug companies would spend $150 billion to address out-of-pocket consumer costs and would even pick up the bulk of the co-payments that older Americans shoulder in Medicare’s prescription drug program," The New York Times reported Saturday.
2020 Election
Trump woos farmers with promise of $14 billion in pandemic aid
In a bid to win over voters in US farm states, President Donald Trump announced up to $14 billion in aid to farmers and ranchers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
With just six weeks left until the presidential election, Trump made the promise at a rally in Wisconsin late Thursday, but the funds come from an existing program and it is unclear how much additional money is left to spend.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided details Friday of the new round of payments, which will distribute whatever funds remain from a replenishment provided by Congress to farmers unable to sell their products or who are facing higher costs.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump now says coronavirus vaccine by April – not Nov. 1 as he’s promised for weeks
For months President Donald Trump and his top administration officials have been promising the coronavirus vaccine would be ready by November 1. White House chief of staff mark Meadows this week said "potentially" be the end of September. Trump, too, has pushed up the date, suggesting a vaccine could be ready in early October.
After CDC Director Robert Redfield testified before Congress on Wednesday that a vaccine would not be ready until early spring of 2021, or some time in the summer next year, Trump claimed he had been mistaken.