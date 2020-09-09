White man stabs neighbor to death and then runs away without being shot after police Taser malfunctions

A Minnesota man was taken into custody without injury this week after he fatally stabbed a woman.

Law enforcement officers from Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Bagley Police Department responded to a call about a domestic dispute on Monday at around 8:30 p.m., according to Forum News Service.

During an encounter with 27-year-old Christopher James Colgrove, officers said that they were forced to deploy a Taser.

“It malfunctioned. It didn’t even deploy at that point,” Sheriff Darin Halverson explained.

After Colgrove ran away, a search was conducted. Officers said that they heard a woman in a nearby home yelling and witnessed a struggle between the woman and Colgrove.

Officers again attempted to deploy a Taser but it failed to stop the suspect.

“The Taser was deployed and it kind of had an effect for a second or two, then the probe fell out,” Halverson said, noting that Colgrove was under the influence of methamphetamine.

“That’s when the knife came out,” the sheriff added.

Halverson accused Colgrove of stabbing 53-year-old Dawn Louise Swenson in the neck and chest.

At that point, Colgrove once again ran from officers.

Swenson was given first aid at the scene and was later pronounced dead.

“The woman (Swenson) was living at the house to take care of her elderly mother, and her mother was in the hospital at this moment, which was potentially a good thing,” the sheriff observed.

Colgrove was taken into custody the next morning when he returned to his home. He will be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge on Wednesday.