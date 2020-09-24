Quantcast
White supremacist gang member shot dead after ambushing police in California: report

Published

1 min ago

on

San Luis Obispo County shooting scene (screengrab)

Authorities in California on Thursday announced that one man was dead after a shootout with law enforcement.

“A white supremacist gang member was killed in a gun battle with law enforcement after he ambushed and shot a deputy pursuing him Thursday near the Templeton Cemetery, Sheriff Ian Parkinson said at a news conference,” The Triubune reported Thursday.

“According to Parkinson, a sheriff’s deputy was driving in the Theatre Drive area around 10:20 a.m. when the deputy recognized the car of a wanted felon parked on the side of the road. The deputy made a U-turn and pulled up next to the vehicle, which was unoccupied. The deputy then proceeded north and found the man walking on Cemetery Road off Theatre Drive near the Templeton Cemetery, Parkinson said. He said the deputy tried to make a pedestrian traffic stop, but the man took off running toward the cemetery,” the newspaper reported.

Parkinson said the suspect hid behind a bush and “ambushed the deputy.”

“The suspect shot multiple rounds at the deputy, striking one deputy in the lower leg. And the deputies returned fire,” Parkinson said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Fox News was forced to make a damning admission in a Tucker Carlson lawsuit

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Fox News got to claim victory on Thursday after a new ruling in a lawsuit brought against the company came out in its favor, but the win arrived at a steep cost. To deflect an allegation of defamation, the network was forced to claim that one of its highest-profile personalities can't reasonably be expected to consistently provide accurate information to viewers.

Here's the background. Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, was paid for her silence about an affair she said she had with Donald Trump during the 2016 election by America Media, Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, on the Republican campaign's behalf these details were exposed and confirmed in the case against former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to participating in the illegal campaign finance scheme. The story became national news, so leading Fox News host Tucker Carlson discussed the case.

2020 Election

Eric Trump: My father will concede to Biden if he gets ‘blown out of the water’

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Eric Trump said during a campaign trip in Nevada that President Donald Trump will, in fact, concede to Joe Biden if he decisively loses the race.

“I think my father’s just saying listen, if he got blown out of the water, of course he’d concede,” said Eric Trump. “If he thought there was massive fraud, then he’d go and try and address that.”

This week, the president repeatedly refused outright to commit to honoring the peaceful transition of power — and suggested that he needs to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court ahead of the election to make it easier for him to contest mail-in ballots.

2020 Election

Trump campaign pushing conspiracy theories to 50 million voters with robocalls: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Donald Trump's 2020 campaign is making tens of millions of robocalls to supporters, urging them to vote absentee, while the president continues to hold rallies and press conferences pushing conspiracy theories about voting by mail.

"Robocalls sent by Trump surrogates Kimberly Guilfoyle and the President's daughter-in-law Lara Trump are encouraging Republican voters to use absentee ballots to vote in November, calling them one of the 'best ways' to support President Trump in November," CNN reported Thursday. "Both calls attempt to draw a false distinction between absentee voting and other forms of mail-in voting. Guilfoyle's call goes so far as to claim the 'radical left' wants to 'confuse you' on mail-in voting and that 'Democrats want to scare you away from voting absentee.'

