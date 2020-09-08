Quantcast
Widower of late Joe Scarborough staffer burns Trump for pushing ‘disgusting’ conspiracy theories about her

Published

2 hours ago

on

T.J. Klausutis, the widower of late Joe Scarborough staffer Lori Klausutis, is slamming President Donald Trump for spreading conspiracy theories about his former wife’s death in 2001.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Klausutis describes the anguish he’s felt ever since the president started pushing the false conspiracy theory that Scarborough murdered Lori.

“I’ll use the term ‘suffering,’ quite honestly,” he said. “And nobody, and I mean nobody, should have to be used in such a fashion… It’s just inhuman.”

Klausutis also took the president to task for implying that Scarborough had an extramarital affair with his late wife.

“It’s complete nonsense,” Klausutis said. “It’s just disgusting.”

As an AP fact check of Trump’s claims about Klausutis’s death documents, a coroner’s report found that she suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition, which caused her to faint and fatally hit her head while working in Scarborough’s Florida office. The fact check also noted that Scarborough was in Washington, D.C. at the time of Klausutis’s death.

However, this has not stopped Trump from claiming that she was murdered by Scarborough.

“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida,” Trump tweeted on May 12th. “Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!”


