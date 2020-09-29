Quantcast
Connect with us

Wife of beloved country singer who died from coronavirus calls for ‘idiot’ Trump to get off debate stage

Published

1 min ago

on

John Prine performs onstage during the 2019 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala, where he was among those inducted. AFP/File / Angela Weiss.

Fiona Whelan Prine, the widow of beloved country folk music singer-songwriter John Prine, called for President Donald Trump to be taken off the stage during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

“Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage. My husband died on his watch,” Whelan Prine urged via Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Prine was a three-time Grammy award winner. He died of coronavirus on April 7, 2020, at the age of 73.

Fiona Whelan Prine also contracted the virus but recovered.

President Donald Trump has turned the debate into what many are calling a “shit show.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You’re the worst president America has ever had!’ Biden slams Trump for tax dodges

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

At Tuesday's presidential debate, during the segment on taxes, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed on the president's corporate tax cuts, and his own track record of tax avoidance.

"He says he's smart because he can take advantage of the tax code," said Biden. "That's why I'm going to eliminate the Trump tax cuts. And make sure we're going to invest in the people who in fact need the help."

"Why didn't you do it over the last 25 years?" said Trump.

"Because you, our president, screwed things up," said Biden. "You're the worst president America has ever had. Come on!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Chris Wallace ripped for letting Trump walk all over him in first debate: ‘Is there a backup moderator?’

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Fox News personality Chris Wallace was harshly criticized on Tuesday for refusing to moderate President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate.

Wallace let Trump tell outrageous lies, dominate the time and did little to bring order to the event.

Here's some of what people were saying about the Fox host:

https://twitter.com/davekarpf/status/1311115774912847879

Does Chris Wallace know who Trump is? Has he seen the past four years? Wallace needs to excuse himself (his voice is shaking) and leave the stage. Is there a back up moderator in the wings? Any female journalist will do.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Will you shut up, man?’ Biden gets fired up at debate as Trump repeatedly interrupts him

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden struggled to overcome an interrupting President Donald Trump at Tuesday night's debate.

At the first 2020 presidential debate between the two men, Biden was asked about his position on expanding the Supreme Court. But the candidate refused to give a direct answer.

"The issue is the American people should speak," Biden said. "You should go out and vote. Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel."

"Are you going to pack the court?" Trump interrupted.

"Let people know," Biden said.

"He doesn't want to answer the question," Trump charged. "Why won't you answer that question?"

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE