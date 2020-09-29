Wife of beloved country singer who died from coronavirus calls for ‘idiot’ Trump to get off debate stage

Fiona Whelan Prine, the widow of beloved country folk music singer-songwriter John Prine, called for President Donald Trump to be taken off the stage during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage. My husband died on his watch — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) September 30, 2020

John Prine was a three-time Grammy award winner. He died of coronavirus on April 7, 2020, at the age of 73.

Fiona Whelan Prine also contracted the virus but recovered.

President Donald Trump has turned the debate into what many are calling a “shit show.”