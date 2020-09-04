Woman charged with threatening to hang man — after her husband hanged Democratic governor in effigy

The wife a man who hanged Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy outside the Kentucky state Capitol during a Memorial Day protest has been criminally charged after threatening to hang someone, the Cincinnati Inquirer reports.
Patsy Bush, who has claimed membership in the 3 Percenters militia group, was charged with menacing and harassment. She also allegedly shoved a woman during the same incident.
Bush, 55, got into an argument with several people outside Lawrenceburg City Hall on July 6 after a woman petitioned to have a Confederate statue removed from in front of the courthouse, one of whom was 19-year-old Jalen Creth who was wearing a face mask with the words “Black Lives Matter” emblazoned on the front.
“Black Lives Matter, huh?” Bush reportedly said to Creth. “Well you sure do love looking white with your blonde hair.”
When Creth called her a racist, he says Bush responded, “Watch your mouth, or I’ll hang you.”
In a statement about the incident, Bush says she made the threat after Creth threatened to come on her property, but Creth said he “never in a million years mentioned or insinuated” that he made such a statement.
A second criminal complaint says Bush pushed Allison Zeller, who is a friend of Creth’s. According to Bush, Zeller pushed her first. In his statement, Creth said he went straight to the police because he “felt threatened for his life.”
Bush is scheduled to be arraigned on October 1.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.