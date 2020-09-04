Quantcast
Connect with us

Woman charged with threatening to hang man — after her husband hanged Democratic governor in effigy

Published

50 mins ago

on

The wife a man who hanged Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy outside the Kentucky state Capitol during a Memorial Day protest has been criminally charged after threatening to hang someone, the Cincinnati Inquirer reports.

Patsy Bush, who has claimed membership in the 3 Percenters militia group, was charged with menacing and harassment. She also allegedly shoved a woman during the same incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bush, 55, got into an argument with several people outside Lawrenceburg City Hall on July 6 after a woman petitioned to have a Confederate statue removed from in front of the courthouse, one of whom was 19-year-old Jalen Creth who was wearing a face mask with the words “Black Lives Matter” emblazoned on the front.

“Black Lives Matter, huh?” Bush reportedly said to Creth. “Well you sure do love looking white with your blonde hair.”

When Creth called her a racist, he says Bush responded, “Watch your mouth, or I’ll hang you.”

In a statement about the incident, Bush says she made the threat after Creth threatened to come on her property, but Creth said he “never in a million years mentioned or insinuated” that he made such a statement.

A second criminal complaint says Bush pushed Allison Zeller, who is a friend of Creth’s. According to Bush, Zeller pushed her first. In his statement, Creth said he went straight to the police because he “felt threatened for his life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bush is scheduled to be arraigned on October 1.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fox News confirmed story on Trump’s loathing of troops on Twitter — but then broadcast on-air that it was ‘debunked’

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Fox News on Friday became the latest publication to confirm President Donald Trump's contempt for Americans who serve in our armed forces.

The network joined the Associated Press and The Washington Post in confirming the reporting, which originally appeared in The Atlantic.

But soon after Fox News confirmed the report on Twitter, the reporting was referred to as "debunked" and a "hoax" on the Fox News show "The Five."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Twitter celebrates ‘racist hate monger’ Wendy Bell going off-air in Pittsburgh

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

This Friday, KDKA Radio announced that controversial radio host Wendy Bell “has been taken off the air until further notice.”

The Pittsburgh City Paper reports that the move comes after "a clip went viral this week of Bell advocating on air for park rangers to shoot protesters, comments she made during a June 26 episode of her show."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Woman charged with threatening to hang man — after her husband hanged Democratic governor in effigy

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

The wife a man who hanged Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy outside the Kentucky state Capitol during a Memorial Day protest has been criminally charged after threatening to hang someone, the Cincinnati Inquirer reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image