‘Will you shut up, man?’ Biden gets fired up at debate as Trump repeatedly interrupts him

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden struggled to overcome an interrupting President Donald Trump at Tuesday night’s debate.

At the first 2020 presidential debate between the two men, Biden was asked about his position on expanding the Supreme Court. But the candidate refused to give a direct answer.

“The issue is the American people should speak,” Biden said. “You should go out and vote. Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are you going to pack the court?” Trump interrupted.

“Let people know,” Biden said.

“He doesn’t want to answer the question,” Trump charged. “Why won’t you answer that question?”

As Biden tried to speak, Trump continue to badger him, calling the Democrat “radical.”

“Will you shut up, man?” Biden said, lowering his head. “This is so unpresidential.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point, moderator Chris Wallace ended the segment.

“That was really a productive segment, wasn’t it?” Biden joked. “Keep yapping, man.”

“The people understand, Joe,” Trump insisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from Fox News.