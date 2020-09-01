Wiping surfaces is fine for coronavirus, but the main risk is through the air. How to tell if your ventilation is OK
PHILADELPHIA — Once an hour, sometimes more, employees at Weavers Way Co-op grocery stores diligently wipe disinfectant on all “high-touch” surfaces: the checkout counters, the banisters, the plastic nozzles that dispense gourmet granola. At Whole Foods Market, workers sanitize even more often, wiping the credit-card readers between every customer.“Deep cleaning” is the coronavirus catchphrase of the moment as more retailers, schools, and offices increase their indoor operations. And in at least one case, the goal seems to be deep and long-lasting: Witness American Airlines’ plan to use a clea…
America hits another grim milestone to remind us how tragically Donald Trump has failed — but it didn’t have to be this way
The GOP of Honest Abe is not the GOP of Lying Trump
During the past two weeks, both political parties made their case for why African Americans should stand with them in November. The difference is that Democrats can’t win without the Black vote. Republicans just pretend as though they care.Regardless of how much Donald Trump claims to have done for African Americans, he isn’t going to get a substantial share of the Black vote in November. He garnered only about 8% in 2016, and it’s unlikely he will get much more this time.Trump’s racist tweets and divisive rhetoric aren’t the only reasons African Americans won’t vote for him. Blacks have a lon... (more…)