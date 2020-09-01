Wiping surfaces is fine for coronavirus, but the main risk is through the air. How to tell if your ventilation is OK

Quantcast
PHILADELPHIA — Once an hour, sometimes more, employees at Weavers Way Co-op grocery stores diligently wipe disinfectant on all "high-touch" surfaces: the checkout counters, the banisters, the plastic nozzles that dispense gourmet granola. At Whole Foods Market, workers sanitize even more often, wiping the credit-card readers between every customer."Deep cleaning" is the coronavirus catchphrase of the moment as more retailers, schools, and offices increase their indoor operations. And in at least one case, the goal seems to be deep and long-lasting: Witness American Airlines' plan to use a clea…

America hits another grim milestone to remind us how tragically Donald Trump has failed — but it didn’t have to be this way

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

The United States this week surpassed 6 million cases of COVID-19, the most in the world. Even when measuring relative to population, America's standing is dismal and depressing. We're currently ranked 10th in the world with 18,675 cases per million people, and growing by 30-50,000 new cases every day. As I begin to write this essay, midday on Monday, we've already racked up 14,151 cases for the day so far.Just for the sake of contrast, Italy is ranked 60th in cases per million residents. France is ranked 63rd. Germany is 83rd. Iraq is ranked 49th. Canada is 76th. Again, the U.S. is ranked 10th. There are "shithole countries," as Trump called them, who are faring better than we are.
Commentary

PHILADELPHIA — Once an hour, sometimes more, employees at Weavers Way Co-op grocery stores diligently wipe disinfectant on all "high-touch" surfaces: the checkout counters, the banisters, the plastic nozzles that dispense gourmet granola. At Whole Foods Market, workers sanitize even more often, wiping the credit-card readers between every customer."Deep cleaning" is the coronavirus catchphrase of the moment as more retailers, schools, and offices increase their indoor operations. And in at least one case, the goal seems to be deep and long-lasting: Witness American Airlines' plan to use a clea...

Commentary

The GOP of Honest Abe is not the GOP of Lying Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

During the past two weeks, both political parties made their case for why African Americans should stand with them in November. The difference is that Democrats can't win without the Black vote. Republicans just pretend as though they care.Regardless of how much Donald Trump claims to have done for African Americans, he isn't going to get a substantial share of the Black vote in November. He garnered only about 8% in 2016, and it's unlikely he will get much more this time.Trump's racist tweets and divisive rhetoric aren't the only reasons African Americans won't vote for him. Blacks have a lon...

