Wisconsin blocked from mailing absentee ballots by conservative-controlled state Supreme Court: report
There is new uncertainty over how Wisconsin will conduct its 2020 election after a new ruling by the state’s conservative-controlled highest court.
“The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily suspended the mailing of absentee ballots for November’s presidential election as the court weighs whether to place the Green Party presidential ticket on the ballot,” the Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday.
“The order from the conservative-dominated state Supreme Court, which comes a week before the state-imposed Sept. 17 deadline to send out requested absentee ballots to registered voters, is in a case brought by Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins. Some clerks may have already sent out ballots as they handle an unprecedented amount of requests this year due to COVID-19,” the newspaper reported. “The court, in a 4-3 decision with all liberal-backed justices dissenting, said clerks should hold off on sending out any absentee ballots until it issues a further order in the case. The court also asked the Wisconsin Elections Commission to provide it information by 5 p.m. Thursday detailing whether any ballots have been mailed out to voters and if so, to whom and when.”
Marc Elias, the Democratic lawyer fighting to expand ballot access due to the coronavirus pandemic, noted on Twitter that there is a rapidly-approaching federal deadline.
🚨Someone needs to let Wisconsin (and its Supreme Court) know that FEDERAL LAW requires military and oversees ballots to go out at least 45 days before the election. It is day 54.https://t.co/EXg98jdwzP
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 10, 2020
2020 Election
‘Trump will win’ says US star at Venice film festival
The pro-gun US star of a high school massacre movie at the Venice film festival said Thursday that Donald Trump will win the US presidential election in November.
"Everybody says they are not going to vote for him, that he’s an asshole because the newspapers are full of stuff about what a crazy maniac he is," said Thomas Jane, who heads the cast of the action thriller "Run Hide Fight".
"But they are all going to vote for him. Watch," the "Boogie Nights" actor told reporters before the controversial film’s red carpet premiere. "He will win."Jane and producer Dallas Sonnier -- a gun rights supporting Texan who heads the Cinestate studio responsible for a string of "populist" movies often loved by Trump supporters -- said they wanted to open up the debate on school shootings in the US.
Trump has staunchly supported the pro-gun lobby despite the mounting death toll of killings.
2020 Election
Victory for mail-in voting in Tennessee as federal judge rules against GOP-enacted state law
"The court recognized that forcing voters to choose between voting and their health violates the Constitution."
In a win for voting rights advocates, a federal judge Wednesday temporarily blocked a Tennessee law that bars first-time voters from casting their ballots by mail unless they show identification at an election office beforehand.
"This is an important victory for Tennessee voters wishing to participate in the 2020 election that don't want to have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote," Danielle Lang, co-director of voting rights and redistricting at Campaign Legal Center, said in a press release. "Especially during an election held during a pandemic, it is important that anybody be able to vote by absentee and mail ballot to encourage participation."
2020 Election
Most Americans are worried about taking a COVID-19 vaccine approved before the election
The public is deeply skeptical about any coronavirus vaccine approved before the November election, and only 42% would be willing to get a vaccine in that scenario, according to a new poll.
The results of the poll by KFF reveal widespread concern that the Trump administration will bring pressure on drug regulators to approve a vaccine before the election without ensuring it is safe and effective. (KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF.)
Six of 10 adults said they were worried the Food and Drug Administration will rush to allow a vaccine because of political pressure. The concern is held by 85% of Democrats, 35% of Republicans and 61% of independent voters.