‘I love you’: Trump praises woman at Nevada event after she says, ‘I’ll take a bullet for you’

President Donald Trump went to Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday to host a Hispanic roundtable of his supporters to talk about issues facing the community. Instead of talking about healthcare and the way the coronavirus has disproportionately impacted people of color, Trump went around the table to ask supporters for their praise.

After struggling with whether he should say, Latino, LatinX, or Hispanic, supporters told him how much she loved him. Another said she’d take a bullet for him. A third proclaimed Trump wasn’t racist.

Trump in NV: I’ve been with the Latinos, the Hispanics. You go by many different names. Some prefer one, some prefer another. We discuss it. In the end they say… call us whatever you want. Because you’ve been the best we’ve ever had." — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) September 13, 2020

At his Latinos for Trump event happening now in Vegas, Trump is going around the room asking attendees to give statements. "I know for a fact that he's not racist," the first person says — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) September 13, 2020

A supporter at Trump's Latinos for Trump roundtable tells POTUS: "I'll stand and take a bullet for you." She adds: "I love you." Trump: "I love you too." — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 13, 2020

For a brief moment, they addressed the pandemic, but only how Democrats shut down the government to protect the virus from spreading and how much it destroyed their lives.

HAPPENING NOW: “I’ve achieved more for Hispanic Americans in 47 months that Joe Biden has achieved in 47 years.” .@realDonaldTrump mentioned during a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable in the battleground state of Nevada pic.twitter.com/BL9yH23hsg — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) September 13, 2020

See the roundtable below: