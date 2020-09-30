Quantcast
Women accuse prominent evangelical preacher of sexually harassing them for years: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Multiple women have come forward claiming the late evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias sexually harassed them over a period of time at a Georgia spa he co-owned.

Three women told Christianity Today that Zacharias touched them inappropriately and “masturbated” in front of them while they were employed at the spa. Zacharias died from cancer in May.

The still-operative Ravi Zacharias International Ministries said that it’s conducting an investigation into the allegations.

“I felt ashamed. I felt embarrassed,” one woman said. “You have this world-renowned evangelist who is being inappropriate, and I had no idea what to do. He wasn’t just the head of the company. He wasn’t just a CEO. He was a Christian leader.”

The women said Zacharias told them more than once that he needed to masturbate because of the stresses of his ministry.

“He would say he needed it so much and it was good therapy,” one woman said.

Read the full report over at Christianity Today.

2020 Election

Portland sheriff fires back at Trump for falsely claiming he supports the president

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese of Portland, Oregon, quickly shut down President Donald Trump's claim that he endorsed him for the upcoming presidential election.

During the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Reese took to Twitter with his reaction to Trump's remarks as he confirmed he has never supported Trump. In addition, he also made it clear he has no intent on supporting the president going forward.

"In tonight's presidential debate the President said the 'Portland Sheriff' supports him," Reese tweeted on Tuesday night, adding, "As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him."

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham lashes out at ‘clueless’ Comey after GOP chair gets accused of ignoring Russian election threat

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday lashed out at former FBI Director James Comey after Comey accused him of ignoring the ongoing threat of Russian interference with America's elections.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Comey schooled Graham on the necessity of investigating whether President Donald Trump's campaign worked with the Russian government against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Although special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the matter did not establish a criminal conspiracy, it did reveal multiple contacts and meetings between Trump officials and Russian agents throughout the campaign. Mueller also found that the Trump campaign sent multiple signals to the Russians that they welcomed their help in taking down Clinton.

2020 Election

‘Biden won’: Fox Business host gives Kayleigh McEnany bad news about Trump’s debate

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump came out on top against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Tuesday night's debate.

McEnany was asked about Trump's performance by Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

"He thinks he won the debate?" Varney wondered. "Does he think that?"

"Yes, he does," McEnany replied. "He was in very good spirits. He brought the fight that I think the American people wanted to see."

"President Trump took on the role of both the media, what they should be doing, and a candidate sharing his record with the American people," she opined.

