Woodward: Trump’s former spy chief thought he didn’t understand the difference between the truth and a lie

Obviously, politicians aren’t always honest. They spin, and sometimes lie outright. But Donald Trump, who once told reporters that his supporters had gotten soaked waiting for him in the rain on a day when there was no precipitation in the area, is in a league of his own. Through July 9, The Washington Post had tallied 20,055 “false or misleading claims” Trump had made in his 1,267 days in office, which averages out to just under 16 per day. That isn’t easy to do.
There has been some debate about whether, or to what degree, Trump is a compulsive liar who just can’t help himself, or a strategic one who lies to keep his base engaged and knows that the conservative media will back him up regardless of what he says.
Personally, I have never encountered anyone who argued that Donald Trump believed his own falsehoods to be true. But according to Bob Woodward’s new book, Rage, that’s what Dan Coats, Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence, believed. CNN, which obtained an advance copy of the book, reports that Coats is quoted as saying of Trump: ‘To him, a lie is not a lie. It’s just what he thinks. He doesn’t know the difference between the truth and a lie.”
One might think this was just a throw-away line, but it came in the context of Coats talking to Trump’s former National Security Adviser, James Mattis, about the threat Trump posed to the United States.
Woodward recounts a revealing conversation between Coats and Mattis. After Mattis had resigned, he and Coats discussed whether they might have to “stand up and speak out” and “take collective action.”
“He’s dangerous,” Mattis said. “He’s unfit.” Mattis is quoted as saying, “We can’t let the country keep going” on this course, Woodward writes. “This is dangerous.”
According to The National Institute of Mental health, psychosis–which is a symptom of a range of mental illnesses rather than a discrete condition–is a word “used to describe conditions that affect the mind, where there has been some loss of contact with reality.”
I wouldn’t say this anecdote is definitive. It’s just Coats’s opinion. Trump has always been a bullshitter, so it’s pretty clear that he doesn’t believe that all of his lies are truths. And we should also avoid blaming Trump’s perfidy on mental illness, which is often unfairly stigmatized in our society.
But the possibility that in at least some cases, the guy with the nuclear codes actually “doesn’t know the difference between the truth and a lie” is both intriguing and pretty disturbing.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.