Woodward’s book will inoculate Americans against Trump’s coming ‘October surprise’: Paul Krugman
In a Twitter thread from this Thursday, economist Paul Krugman said that the new bombshell book from journalist Bob Woodward and its revelations shouldn’t be dismissed as just another news story that Trump will be impervious to.
According to Krugman, reporters are “starting to find their voices.”
“Trump lied, people died is the literal and shocking truth,” Krugman writes. “Has any previous president been so brutally callous?”
But it does sound as if reporters are finding their voices: Trump lied, people died is the literal and shocking truth. Has any previous president been so brutally callous? 2/
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 10, 2020
Also, when the October surprise comes — we all know it's coming — people will be even less inclined to believe anything Trump and his minions say 4/
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 10, 2020