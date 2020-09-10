Quantcast
Woodward’s book will inoculate Americans against Trump’s coming ‘October surprise’: Paul Krugman

Published

1 min ago

on

In a Twitter thread from this Thursday, economist Paul Krugman said that the new bombshell book from journalist Bob Woodward and its revelations shouldn’t be dismissed as just another news story that Trump will be impervious to.

According to Krugman, reporters are “starting to find their voices.”

“Trump lied, people died is the literal and shocking truth,” Krugman writes. “Has any previous president been so brutally callous?”

