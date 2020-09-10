Woodward’s book will inoculate Americans against Trump’s coming ‘October surprise’: Paul Krugman

CNN's Dana Bash fact-checked President Donald Trump's blame of Bob Woodward for his own lie to the American people.

During a panel discussion with Jake Tapper Thursday, Bash explained that Woodward's criticism doesn't exactly hold water.

"It turns out he was remarkably well versed on the topic early on because he got that information from President Xi, leader of China, the country he's blaming for this virus," said Bash. "The thing really -- I was sitting here, and I couldn't believe what I was hearing, the president of the United States not only blamed Bob Woodward but said if he thought it was so bad, he should have called the authorities. You are the authorities, Mr. President! You're the president of the United States! What's he supposed to do, go home and call 911? It's so crazy, forgive me for using that word, that it's almost hard to wrap your mind around. The problem is that there are people who are going to listen to what the president said and not have the full context of the facts. Or maybe depending on where they are kind of listen to echo-chamber media, and they are not going to understand that. So, that is an unfortunate thing."