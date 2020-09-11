Quantcast
‘Wrong on every level’: 9/11 first responder John Feal slams Trump administration over FDNY health program scandal

Published

9 mins ago

on

Reports are emerging that the coronavirus is starting to take a toll on 9/11 first responders, with almost 1,500 infected and 44 dead. Speaking on MSNBC this Friday, first responder John Feal, who survived a bout with the virus earlier this year, talked about making sure the public doesn’t forget the sacrifice he and his colleagues made on that fateful day. He also had some pointed words for the Trump administration.

“I want to ask them why it took so long to get legislation passed to help Americans … I’m not gonna put on my advocacy hat today, but I’m putting on my humanity hat today and I’m challenging everybody in D.C. and in the state capitols to ensure that the American people get treatment, protection, and hope and confidence that they’re gonna be taken care of,” he said.

Feal said that 9/11 brought people together not just as Americans, but as “human beings.”

“This pandemic should’ve made us all become human beings again and treat each other with empathy and sympathy,” Feal said, adding that the virus is “real — it’s not a hoax.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
