‘You got taken to the cleaners’: Trump mocked for blaming campaign cash woes on ‘fake news’ of how he handled pandemic

President Donald Trump is blaming “false reporting” and the “fake news” media’s factual reports of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic for his campaign’s money problems. Reports reveal excessive spending, including that former campaign manager Brad Parscale’s companies made millions off the campaign, and that campaign donations were used to pay Trump’s family members and used as a “piggy bank” to pay Trump’s legal bills.

“My Campaign spent a lot of money up front in order to compensate for the false reporting and Fake News concerning our handling of the China Virus,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Now they see the GREAT job we have done, and we have 3 times more than we had 4 years ago – & are up in polls. Lots of $’s & ENERGY!”

The president’s mishandling of the pandemic has led to more than 190,000 deaths in the US, by far more than any other country, and more per capita than almost any other country.

The president is likely responding to a devastating New York Times report: “How Trump’s Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage.”

Among the splashiest and perhaps most questionable purchases was a pair of Super Bowl ads the campaign reserved for $11 million, according to Advertising Analytics — more than it has spent on TV in some top battleground states. It was a vanity splurge that allowed Mr. Trump to match the billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg’s buy for the big game.

Trump reportedly is considering spending up to $100 million of his own money on his campaign.

Many were quick to mock the president.

Donations were well spent funneling back to Trump Family, and paying off silence of witnesses to Trump Family’s numerous crimes against US. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) September 8, 2020

Yeah, no. You got swindled out of that money. 😂😂😂😂 — Jude 🌐 (@Jxnewton) September 8, 2020

Only a rage-tweeting lunatic would call @realDonaldTrump handling of the pandemic a “Great Job”. 6.5M cases and close to 200K dead. https://t.co/qdCGbSPr4M — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 8, 2020

Blowing 800 million to own the libs 😂. It never ceases to amaze me how he straight up cannot allow anything to go unanswered and in so doing manages to make himself look even worse. https://t.co/PVt8xFQLCj — Wakandan Brand Ambassador (@Kennymack1971) September 8, 2020

lol you got taken to the cleaners. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 8, 2020

Your campaign was raided by grifters, including Brad Parscale, Jared and Ivanka, rest of family and you. Money was wasted or went to your personal expenses. Like the Build the Wall project, your campaign is ripping off your supporters. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) September 8, 2020

seems to be arguing that money siphoned out of/embezzled from the campaign was to deal with the very unfair fake news. Got it. (who got the money?) https://t.co/8hOCajefKr — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 8, 2020

This is total BS. They have far less cash to spend than @TeamJoe and @TheDemocrats going into the last 8 weeks of the election cycle. As for polls, let’s go to the scoreboard, shall we? https://t.co/hRrnGE0dIe pic.twitter.com/WKf53yHFjm — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 8, 2020

#BREAKING Man Who Went Broke Running Casinos Brags About How Well He Is Managing His Campaign Finances — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 8, 2020

Ahhhh, it appears someone has finally seen the stories about his campaign’s money problems https://t.co/GlrKblsyGK — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 8, 2020

so how much did you raise last month? simple question. (that reporters would be hounding democrats over if the tables were turned) https://t.co/vzbvPSgsbV — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 8, 2020

All the money your campaign spent CANNOT cover up for the death of 193,000 Americans from COVID-19 under your failed leadership. If you were doing so GREAT, those Americans would still be alive, and you wouldn’t be rage-tweeting. FACTS. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 8, 2020

You spent a ton of money on ads in Washington DC. I don’t live anywhere near there and I’m not a politician but even I know this was wasted money. #TrumpIsALoser — Jon Hyllested (@jonjayh) September 8, 2020

