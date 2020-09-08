Quantcast
‘You got taken to the cleaners’: Trump mocked for blaming campaign cash woes on ‘fake news’ of how he handled pandemic

President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump is blaming “false reporting” and the “fake news” media’s factual reports of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic for his campaign’s money problems. Reports reveal excessive spending, including that former campaign manager Brad Parscale’s companies made millions off the campaign, and that campaign donations were used to pay Trump’s family members and used as a “piggy bank”  to pay Trump’s legal bills.

“My Campaign spent a lot of money up front in order to compensate for the false reporting and Fake News concerning our handling of the China Virus,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Now they see the GREAT job we have done, and we have 3 times more than we had 4 years ago – & are up in polls. Lots of $’s & ENERGY!”

The president’s mishandling of the pandemic has led to more than 190,000 deaths in the US, by far more than any other country, and more per capita than almost any other country.

The president is likely responding to a devastating New York Times report: “How Trump’s Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage.”

Among the splashiest and perhaps most questionable purchases was a pair of Super Bowl ads the campaign reserved for $11 million, according to Advertising Analytics — more than it has spent on TV in some top battleground states. It was a vanity splurge that allowed Mr. Trump to match the billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg’s buy for the big game.

Trump reportedly is considering spending up to $100 million of his own money on his campaign.

Many were quick to mock the president.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
