‘You’re not listening’: Rand Paul gets schooled at Senate’s COVID-19 hearing as he clashes with Fauci

Published

6 mins ago

on

U.S. Senator Rand Paul speaking with attendees at the 2019 Young Americans for Liberty Convention at the Best Western Premier Detroit Southfield Hotel in Detroit, Michigan. (Gage Skidmore)

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Wednesday during a Senate hearing on the novel coronavirus.

Paul questioned whether lockdowns were an effective strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19. Later, he criticized Fauci for praising New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“You’ve lauded New York for their policy. New York has had the highest death rate in the world — how can we be jumping up and down saying Cuomo did a great job?” Paul said.

“You’ve misconstrued that, senator, and you’ve done that repetitively in the past,” Fauci fired back. “They got hit very badly. They made some mistakes. Right now, if you look at what’s going on right now, the things that are going on in New York to get their test positivity 1% or less is because they are looking at the guidelines that we have put together from the task force.”

Paul countered that New York might be in better shape because of “community immunity.”

“I challenge that, senator,” Fauci responded. “I would like to be able to do this because this happens with Senator Rand the all the time. You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said that in New York it’s about 22%. If you believe 22% is herd immunity, I believe you’re alone in that.”

Watch video below:


Trump isn’t even smart enough to be a white nationalist: White House officials

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump might not be smart enough to understand white nationalism, according to multiple officials who've served under him.

White House officials revealed some of the president's bigotry to the Washington Post toward Black and Jewish people, but several officials questioned his intellect and pointed out that he saved his worst vitriol for women.

"Several officials said that Trump is not a disciplined enough thinker to grasp the full dimensions of the white nationalist agenda, let alone embrace it," the Post reported. "Others pointed out that they have observed him making far more offensive comments about women, insisting that his scorn is all-encompassing and therefore shouldn’t be construed as racist."

‘As if Putin wrote it’: Ron Johnson gets hammered on Senate floor over ‘disgraceful’ Hunter Biden report

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) lashed out at Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday for overseeing a probe into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The report, which Johnson hopes will impact the November election, accuses Hunter Biden of “conflicts of interest” for a "very awkward" relationship with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The report, however, found no evidence that the relationship affected U.S. policy.

