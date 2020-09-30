‘You’re saying a bunch of crap’: CNN interview with Black Trump supporter quickly crumbles

During an appearance on CNN this Wednesday, the co-chair for Black Voices for Trump was asked by anchor Brianna Keilar why President Trump “did not condemn white supremacists” during his debate with Joe Biden the previous night.

T.W. Shannon responded that during the debate, Trump said he would condemn white supremacy “three times,” to which Keilar fired back, “But then he didn’t.”

“How many times does the President have to have this conversation?” Shannon continued, ignoring Keilar. “At some point, the media has to accept his answer. He’s condemned it, at least seven times that I can google real quick and find it, and he said it last night — he called out that group by name.”

Keilar countered that Trump told the group in question, the far-right nationalist Proud Boys, to “stand back and stand by,” adding that the group “welcomed this as a call to action” and that Trump “has not clarified this.”

That exchange led into a segment where Keilar and Shannon talked over each other, trying to make their respective points.

Watch the entire exchange below in two parts: