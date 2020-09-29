‘You’re the worst president America has ever had!’ Biden slams Trump for tax dodges

At Tuesday’s presidential debate, during the segment on taxes, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed on the president’s corporate tax cuts, and his own track record of tax avoidance.

“He says he’s smart because he can take advantage of the tax code,” said Biden. “That’s why I’m going to eliminate the Trump tax cuts. And make sure we’re going to invest in the people who in fact need the help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why didn’t you do it over the last 25 years?” said Trump.

“Because you, our president, screwed things up,” said Biden. “You’re the worst president America has ever had. Come on!”

Watch below: