12-hour voting lines give me hope — even as America looks like a banana republic
Like most Americans, Stacy Bogan — a headshot and wedding photographer who lives in the sprawling Texas exurb of Mansfield, south of Dallas-Fort Worth — has had a rough 2020. While working to keep her studio afloat, her husband lost her job at the business services giant Cintas, which she blames on the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mostly, the couple shelters at home — but not when Texas opened polling stations for early voting on Tuesday.Bogan was hardly alone in venturing out to vote at the very first opportunity. Standing in a line that wrapped all the way around a local courthouse …
Inside the Trump administration’s coverup at the Cleveland Clinic
The Cleveland Clinic boasted that co-hosting the first presidential debate along with Case Western Reserve University was an honor for both institutions and the city. As the health security adviser to the Commission on Presidential Debates, it publicized protocols to protect everyone at their site on the Health Education Campus and at subsequent debates. It knew those protocols would also protect members of the public with whom all attendees would later come into contact.
Trump’s town hall is just another ratings ploy from ‘The Apprentice’ network
Speaking of which – and not coincidentally – avid fans of "The Apprentice" in its heyday may recall Donald Trump's second-favorite catchphrase, after "you're fired", was some variation of, "It's nothing personal, it's just business."
Team Trump humiliated as Rudy Giuliani’s attempted ‘October surprise’ backfires
The case of Rudy Giuliani will go down as one of the more perplexing mysteries of our time. Even though the man was a terrible mayor of New York City, he was likely going to be remembered fondly as the guy who actually stepped up and did his job on 9/11. But instead of spending his retirement years sipping martinis and resting on that particular laurel, Giuliani has apparently decided that being a basement-level launderer of Russian disinformation is the best use of his dotage. And all on behalf of Donald Trump, whose guaranteed role in American history will be, at best, as our nation's greatest embarrassment.