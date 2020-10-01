1600 Justice Department alumni warn Bill Barr plans to ‘undermine’ free elections
On Thursday, 1,600 former officials from the Department of Justice signed a scathing open letter warning that Attorney General William Barr poses a threat to democracy.
“We fear that Attorney General Barr intends to use the DOJ’s vast law enforcement powers to undermine our most fundamental democratic value: free and fair elections,” said the letter. “He has signalled this intention in myriad ways, from making false statements about the security of mail-in voting from foreign hackers to falsely suggesting that mail-in ballots are subject to widespread fraud and coercion. Most recently, the Department made a premature and improper announcement of a mail-in ballot tampering investigation that the White House immediately used as a talking point in its campaign to discredit mail-in voting and to further the claim it will be rigged against President Trump.”
In particular, the letter highlights the Durham investigation, which with Barr’s blessing is investigating the origins of the Russia probe and has raised suspicion that Barr is attempting to politically undermine the legitimacy of prosecutions of former Trump associates.
“The Inspector General should protect the DOJ’s integrity by answering the call of the House of Representatives to open his own investigation into election interference,” concluded the letter. “And given Attorney General Barr’s demonstrated willingness to use the Department to help President Trump politically, the media and the public should view any election-related activity by the DOJ — including any announcement or findings related to the Durham investigation — with appropriate skepticism.”
Read the full letter here.
Trump ridiculed for his ‘D-list endorsements’: ‘Minor officials and forgotten hangers-on’
On Friday, President Donald Trump released a list of "former Republican national security and senior officials" backing President Donald Trump.
The list included former Trump aide Matt Schlapp, a number of former GOP lawmakers and the president's private defense lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
Garrett Graff, the director of the Aspen Institute's Cybersecurity Program, was less than impress with the list of signatories.
Here is the thread he posted on Twitter:
1) As a starting point, this is just a head-slapping, eyes-widening list of minor officials and forgotten hangers-on. This is the best that the incumbent President of the United States is able to muster to support his national security vision?
Trump aides fear he’s ‘telegraphed’ that he is ‘scared of losing to Mr. Biden’: NYT
President Donald Trump is leaning into playing the victim in the 2020 presidential campaign as polls showing him losing nationwide and in key battleground states, according to a report by The New York Times.
"Over nearly four years in office, Mr. Trump has frequently changed his positions on issues, issued conflicting statements and shuffled through a revolving cast of staff. The one constant has been the president portraying himself as a victim at every turn," Maggie Haberman reported.