17 Republicans refuse to condemn QAnon even after their Dem colleague gets death threats from its followers

In a vote that was passed 371-18 this Friday, the House formally condemned the QAnon conspiracy cult — three days after Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) received death threats from adherents to the conspiracy, which claims that Trump has been recruited to take down an elite ring of Satanic pedophiles.

As BuzzFeed News points out, 17 Republicans voted against the measure, along with Independent Rep. Justin Amash. According to Amash, the resolution “threatens protected speech” and “may make things worse” by encouraging the intelligence community to go after QAnon which would confirm followers’ fears of a “deep state that’s fighting against them.”

Death threats against Malinowski came in the wake of a debunked TV ad which claimed he helped sex offenders “hide in the shadows” — suggesting he was linked to the fictitious pedophile ring. The ad was promoted by adherents to QAnon.