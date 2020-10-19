Quantcast
Connect with us

COVID-19 deaths predicted to spike 80 percent in US by February — as White House embraces dangerous ‘herd immunity’ strategy

Published

21 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump in Sanford, Florida (MSNBC)

As the Trump administration ignores the pleas of its own health experts and embraces a “herd immunity” strategy that scientists have condemned as fringe and dangerous, researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine are predicting an 80% spike in U.S. coronavirus deaths by February as cases continue to rise across the nation.

A model designed by experts at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that the U.S. coronavirus death toll will soar from around 217,000 at present to 389,087 fatalities by February 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the model’s best-case scenario—in which all Americans adhere to mask guidelines—the U.S. death toll is predicted to rise to 314,000 by the beginning of February. If mask-wearing requirements are eased, the model predicts total U.S. deaths from the pandemic could rise to 477,000.

“We expect deaths to stop declining and begin increasing in the next one to two weeks. Daily deaths will reach over 2,000 a day in January even with many states reimposing mandates before the end of the year.”
—Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
“We expect deaths to stop declining and begin increasing in the next one to two weeks,” the institute’s researchers told CNN. “The winter surge appears to have begun somewhat later than the surge in Europe. Daily deaths will reach over 2,000 a day in January even with many states reimposing mandates before the end of the year.”

The alarming projection—which runs directly counter to President Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that the pandemic is fading away—came as the U.S. reported more than 64,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest single-day total since late July.

As the Washington Post reported Thursday, “In 44 states and the District of Columbia, caseloads are higher than they were one month ago, and many of the new infections are being reported in rural areas with limited hospital capacity.”

The upward trend of new infections is “a very ominous sign,” Dr. Peter Hotez, professor and dean of tropical medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN. “This is the time when we could be entering one of the worst periods of our epidemic and one of our worst periods in modern American public health. I’m very worried for the nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite rising cases and the advice of public health officials, Trump—who was diagnosed and hospitalized with Covid-19 just two weeks ago—has resumed holding large in-person rallies across the nation ahead of next month’s election, prompting concerns that the president’s campaign is sanctioning “superspreader” events that could endanger both those in attendance and entire communities.

“Wisconsin has had over 10,000 Covid cases in three days,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, tweeted Friday. “Donald Trump, why are you still holding a superspreader rally here tomorrow?”

Just ahead of Trump’s rally in Sanford, Florida on Monday—where many attendees did not adhere to mask or social distancing guidelines—Dr. Anthony Fauci said the president is “asking for trouble” by holding massive in-person events.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregate settings where there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It happens. And now is even more so a worse time to do that, because when you look at what’s going on in the United States, it’s really very troublesome.”

As Common Dreams reported earlier this week, the White House has embraced a declaration by a right-wing think tank calling for a “herd immunity” approach to the coronavirus pandemic—a strategy that experts have warned would result in millions of additional deaths if implemented without a widely available and effective vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with CNBC Thursday, Fauci denounced the so-called herd immunity approach as “nonsense” and “dangerous.”

“By the time you get to herd immunity,” Fauci said, “you will have killed a lot of people that would’ve been avoidable.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republican secretary of state blows off Trump’s claims of voter mail fraud

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Appearing in CNN with host John King the Republican secretary of state for the state of Washington laughed at comments Donald Trump made during his Thursday night town hall where he predicted widespread voter fraud due to mail-in voting, saying she had no worries about it at all.

Speaking with host King, Secretary of State Kim Wyman was pressed to describe any problems she sees coming in November's election.

"Kim Wyman thank you for your time again," King began. "You're the expert since you've been at it for so long in Washington. I was reading the transcript of an interview you did, you can handle this but what strikes you as the vitriol. You're a Republican, but the nation's top Republican is saying fraud, rigged, saying things that are frankly wrong, correct?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Kind of disgusted’: The View shreds GOP’s Ben Sasse for propping up a president he knows is unfit

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

"The View" co-hosts bashed Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) for backing President Donald Trump in the Senate while privately agreeing that he's unfit for office.

The Nebraska Republican told constituents the "TV-obsessed, narcissistic" president could endanger the GOP Senate majority, and co-host Sunny Hostin said the senator's scathing assessment made her angry.

"You know, Ben Sasse has been a critic of Donald Trump," Hostin said. "He has openly criticized him before, but the bottom line is he's also enabled this president, as have the other Republicans in the Senate and, you know, in the House."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is gaming the Census — can Dems repair the damage if they win?

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

The Census, as newspapers are at always at pains to remind us, is sneakily important. It helps drive how much power each political party holds in Congress for the next decade, and where trillions of dollars in government funding go. It determines where we draw congressional district lines inside our states and guides how we understand and improve the condition of our people.

And it is in trouble.

There have been two sets of problems. The first, brewing since as far back as 2017, was a mix of mismanagement, mistakes, and bad luck, including "budget woes, potential cyber-security weaknesses, hiring shortfalls, testing cutbacks, [and] a bankrupt printing company." All of which was followed of course by the massive disruption of the pandemic. While efforts have been mixed, the Census Bureau has at least tried to work through these issues.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE