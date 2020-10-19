COVID-19 surge in rural Wisconsin is generating ‘hostility toward Trump’: report
President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 225,000 Americans in just eight months.
Even as the president has continued to falsely claim that the United States is “rounding the corner” on the disease, infections this week surged to record highs and are now averaging more than 73,000 per day.
Few states at the moment are getting hit harder than Wisconsin, which has seen both cases and hospitalizations surge by around 40 percent over the past two weeks.
The Los Angeles Times reports that “hostility toward Trump” is now intensifying in Trempealeau County, a rural Wisconsin county that backed him in 2016 after previously backing former President Barack Obama in the last two elections.
Amy Cornelius, a 49-year-old independent Trempealeau County voter who is backing Biden this year, tells the Los Angeles Times that Trump is “not setting a good example, not wearing a mask, making fun of people wearing masks,” which she finds particularly galling after seeing the father of one of her friends die from the disease.
75-year-old retired teacher Julie Howard, meanwhile, tells the Los Angeles Times that she’s tired of the president putting people at risk by holding large campaign rallies.
“He disregards all of the health information that’s out there on crowds,” said Howard, who is also backing Biden.
And Phillip Bunton, a retired Air Force physician’s assistant, tells the Times that he never much cared for Trump but has only grown to detest him more due to his handling of the pandemic.
“I certainly think [Trump’s] ineptitude in dealing with the virus from the very beginning has caused greater effects,” he said. “He just doesn’t get it.”
2020 Election
Trump supporter ‘kicked the daylights’ out of elderly man over his Biden sign: 911 call
An 84-year-old Ohio resident is accusing a Trump supporter of physically assaulting him over his Joe Biden lawn sign.
Local news station Fox 8 reports that the man called 911 last week and reported that 69-year-old Melvin Wallace beat him for putting a Biden-Harris sign on his property.
“I had a guy come down here and just kick the living daylights out of me," the victim said on the 911 call.
“Do you know what it was about, why he did it?” the dispatcher replied.
2020 Election
This year’s post-election court battles could make Bush v. Gore seem like a functioning democracy
Following Election Day 2000, Americans spent weeks wondering whether Florida's 29 electoral votes had been won by Democratic Vice President Al Gore or Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush — and eventually, Gore conceded, congratulating Bush on becoming the next president of the United States. British journalist Ed Luce, who now lives in the U.S., fears that the 2020 presidential election could be even more chaotic and result in several court battles that will make the Bush v. Gore debacle of 2000 pale in comparison. And he outlines his concerns in an article for Financial Times.
2020 Election
Trump is so desperate for an October surprise — but with Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon it’s a flop
There's nothing President Donald Trump can do to make up a scandal against former Vice President Joe Biden in the last five days ahead of the election.
After 75 million Americans have already voted, Trump's only hope has been Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon "discovering" a mystery laptop they say was owned by Hunter Biden with shady emails. As Mother Jones's David Corn and Dan Friedman wrote the "dirty-tricks squad" is desperate.
"In recent days, their Fox-enabled efforts have demonstrated how far they are willing to go with their skullduggery," the report said. "Yet the world may be witnessing the death throes of Trump’s most extreme enablers, protectors, and schemers—and it is ugly."