2 Marine veterans charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Two Marine Corps veterans were among the men charged this week in connection with the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Daniel Harris, a rifleman who served in the Marines from 2015 to 2019, was one of six men who were federally charged in the headline-grabbing case. Harris, 23, and five other men were accused of hatching a plot to abduct the Democratic governor.Another seven men were separately charged by the Michigan Attorney General, including Joseph Morrison, a Corps member from 2015 to 2020. Morrison, 26, faces state charges including providing material support for ter…
Trump claims in COVID interview he’s taking ‘strong look’ at existence of UFOs
A Fox News interview with President Donald Trump ended on an odd noted on Sunday after the host asked if the president was aware of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
The interview, which had largely focused on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, took a strange turn with just seconds to go.
"I've got to ask you this final question," Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced. "Can you explain why the Department of Defense has set up a UFO task force?"
"Mr. President, as we wrap up here, are there UFOs?" she wondered.
"Well, I'm going to have to check on that," Trump replied. "I mean, I've heard that. I heard that two days ago. So I'll check on that. I'll take a good strong look at that."
CNN’s Tapper trashes Trump as a ‘vector of disease’ in scorching closing commentary
CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper raked Donald Trump over the coals during his closing comments on Sunday for heading out on the campaign trail despite still being sick with the coronavirus.
After pointing out how members of the president's cabinet are doing all they can to use their departments to help the president's faltering re-election campaign, Tapper slammed the president for putting the health of his fans at risk.
"One of President Trump's skills during this era has been to behave with so little regard to basic decency, that those who try to uphold the standards get accused of being partisan," Tapper stated. "Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just admitted this week he hasn't gone to the White House in months because of how the president and his team there behave with so little regard for basic health and safety guidelines."
Trump announces he’s ‘immune’ and can’t get COVID ‘for maybe a long time, maybe a short time’
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is "immune" from COVID-19 and that it could last for "a lifetime."
"It seems like I'm immune so I can go way out of a basement," Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "Because you have to run a country, you have to get out of a basement. It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I'm immune."
"So the president is in very good shape to fight the battle," he said.
Watch the video below from Fox News.